Snootchie bootchies, Kevin Smith fans. The feature documentary Clerk, about the life and career of the filmmaker, comic creator, and all-around funny guy has a release date. The documentary premiered in March at SXSW, but now we know when the rest of us will get a chance to see it.

Clerk has been acquired by 1091 Pictures and will get a digital release on November 23, 2021.

It’s been a busy week for Smith, who celebrated his 51st birthday and also began production on Clerks III on Monday. Clerks III has been in the works for years, but it’s great to see production finally underway. Clerks was Smith’s 1994 self-funded first feature, about two guys who work at a gas station and a video store, and all of the strange people they encounter. It became a cult classic and kickstarted his career, allowing Smith to become a multi-hyphenate creative. Over the years he’s worked as a writer, director, actor, comic book creator, producer, TV host, podcaster, and live performer, all from that one little black and white movie.

A Doc About the Quick Stop King

Clerk was directed by long-time Smith fan Malcom Ingram, who also directed the doc about the making of Smith’s film Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. This new film features a look behind-the-scenes at Smith’s life and career, including never-before-seen footage of George Carlin and Stan Lee, who appeared in Smith’s films. There are also interviews with Smith’s collaborators and friends, including Jason Mewes, Penn Jillette, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Justin Long, and Richard Linklater.

Smith was excited about the news, telling Deadline:

“I’m legit thrilled that 1091 snapped up Malcolm’s masterpiece, Clerk. To say I love this deep-dive documentary into my favorite subject matter is a gross understatement. And I’m stoked that this inspirational little flick has been 1091’ed! Clerk couldn’t have found a better home than with the same folks who made The Last Blockbuster such an undeniable success. I’ll be doing everything I can to assist in distributing this self-promotional piece of propaganda that tells the unlikely Cinder-fella story about a Jersey boy who made that one good movie back in the ’90s – including touring with Malcolm and his movie wherever they’ll welcome the two of us and Clerk. (which is a lot like Clerks, except you leave the S off for Savings)!”

Clerk will be available to rent on digital platforms on November 23, 2021. Clerks III is shooting now with all of the major cast members from the original movie, including Jeff Anderson, Brian O’Halloran, and Mewes, as well as Clerks II star Rosario Dawson.