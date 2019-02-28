Remember when Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito played brothers in the 1988 comedy Twins? Well, we’re about to see that comedy formula put to the test again with a new comedy called Brothers at Legendary Entertainment. The film will see Avengers: Infinity War co-stars Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage playing a pair of unlikely siblings.

The Hollywood Reporter has news on this film, which has just been picked up in a bidding war by Legendary Entertainment. Not only are Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage attached to star in the movie, but they’ll each be producing via their their respective Brolin Productions and Estuary Films production banners along with American Sniper producer Andrew Lazar and Mad Chance. However, beyond the two stars playing each other’s brother, we don’t have any story details.

Even so, just the idea of Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage playing brothers is hilarious. And then there’s Tropic Thunder writer Etan Cohen penning the script. However, that could potentially be bad news because Etan Cohen also wrote the mediocre Get Hard starring Will Ferrell and Kevin Hart. Even worse, he was also the writer and director of Holmes and Watson, which was named the worst movie of 2018 by the Razzies and regarded with the same level of respect by most critics and audiences. But Tropic Thunder is one of those comedies that’s so good we can almost overlook some missteps here and there.

Josh Brolin doesn’t typically go for comedies when it comes to his big screen roles. While Brolin has appeared in funny movies like Inherent Vice, Men in Black 3, Hail Caesar and Deadpool 2, he’s not necessarily explicitly funny in them. He certainly gets laughs in those roles, but the characters he plays are comedic in their seriousness or follies rather than being straight up hilarious. Still, Brolin did make for quite the good host when he appeared on Saturday Night Live back in 2013:

Meanwhile, Peter Dinklage has much more experience with big comedies. Not only does he have a memorable role in Elf, but he’s also appeared in The Boss, Pixels, Knights of Badassdom, both versions of Death at a Funeral and an episode of 30 Rock where he briefly becomes a romantic interest for Tina Fey. And again, he was also a great host on SNL, especially when it came to this odd but hilarious sketch:

We’re certainly interested to see what these two can do together in a comedy. But there is a concern that the movie doesn’t feature a seasoned comedian in one of the two lead roles. As we’ve seen with films like Baywatch, it’s difficult to make a great comedy when you only have stars who have been occasionally funny in movies rather than being known especially for their comedic skills. Here’s hoping that Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage can pull it off.