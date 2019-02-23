2019 Razzies Winners: ‘Holmes & Watson’ Named Worst Picture, Melissa McCarthy Wins & Loses Too
Posted on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
This weekend we have both the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards honoring the best in film from the year 2018. But before that, the Golden Raspberry Awards needed to announce the 2019 Razzies winners (or losers depending on how you look at it).
This year, the “honors” for Worst Picture went to the disastrous reteaming of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson. The awful comedy took home four of the awards, but the bullshit antics of Donald J. Trump and his circus cabinet wasn’t too far behind with three awards for all their nonsense featured in Michael Moore‘s documentary Fahrenheit 11/9. Find out the rest of the 2019 Razzies winners below.
Even though the Razzies are all about dumping on the worst movies and performances of the year, there was redemption this year. Melissa McCarthy took home the Razzie Redeemer Award for earning an Oscar nomination this year for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the best performance of her career so far. However, she also won the Razzie award for Worst Actress thanks to her performances in both The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, so it’s a little bit of good and a little bit of bad.
Get the rest of the 2019 Razzies winners below (in bold).
Worst Picture
Gotti
The Happytime Murders
Holmes & Watson
Robin Hood
Winchester
Worst Actress
Jennifer Garner – Peppermint
Amber Heard – London Fields
Melissa McCarthy – The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party
Helen Mirren – Winchester
Amanda Seyfried The Clapper
Worst Actor
Johnny Depp (Voice Only) – Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell – Holmes & Watson
John Travolta – Gotti
Donald J. Trump (As Himself) – Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9
Bruce Willis – Death Wish
Worst Supporting Actor
Jamie Foxx – Robin Hood
Ludacris (Voice Only) – Show Dogs
Joel McHale – The Happytime Murders
John C. Reilly – Holmes & Watson
Justice Smith – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Worst Supporting Actress
Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) – Fahrenheit 11/9
Marcia Gay Harden – Fifty Shades Freed
Kelly Preston – Gotti
Jaz Sinclair – Slender Man
Melania Trump (As Herself) – Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Screen Combo
Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) – The Happytime Murders
Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) – Sherlock Gnomes
Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) – Holmes & Watson
Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) – Gotti
Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness – Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9
Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel
Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America…)
Death Wish
Holmes & Watson
The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)
Robin Hood
Worst Director
Etan Cohen – Holmes & Watson
Kevin Connolly – Gotti
James Foley – Fifty Shades Freed
Brian Henson – The Happytime Murders
The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) – Winchester
Worst Screenplay
Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley
Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James
Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs
The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson
Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers
The Razzie Redeemer Award
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Peter Farrelly – Green Book
Tyler Perry – Vice
Transformers Franchise – Bumblebee
Sony Pictures Animation – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse