This weekend we have both the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards honoring the best in film from the year 2018. But before that, the Golden Raspberry Awards needed to announce the 2019 Razzies winners (or losers depending on how you look at it).

This year, the “honors” for Worst Picture went to the disastrous reteaming of Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in Holmes & Watson. The awful comedy took home four of the awards, but the bullshit antics of Donald J. Trump and his circus cabinet wasn’t too far behind with three awards for all their nonsense featured in Michael Moore‘s documentary Fahrenheit 11/9. Find out the rest of the 2019 Razzies winners below.

Even though the Razzies are all about dumping on the worst movies and performances of the year, there was redemption this year. Melissa McCarthy took home the Razzie Redeemer Award for earning an Oscar nomination this year for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, the best performance of her career so far. However, she also won the Razzie award for Worst Actress thanks to her performances in both The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party, so it’s a little bit of good and a little bit of bad.

Get the rest of the 2019 Razzies winners below (in bold).

Worst Picture

Gotti

The Happytime Murders

Holmes & Watson

Robin Hood

Winchester

Worst Actress

Jennifer Garner – Peppermint

Amber Heard – London Fields

Melissa McCarthy – The Happytime Murders and Life of the Party

Helen Mirren – Winchester

Amanda Seyfried The Clapper

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp (Voice Only) – Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell – Holmes & Watson

John Travolta – Gotti

Donald J. Trump (As Himself) – Death of a Nation and Fahrenheit 11/9

Bruce Willis – Death Wish

Worst Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx – Robin Hood

Ludacris (Voice Only) – Show Dogs

Joel McHale – The Happytime Murders

John C. Reilly – Holmes & Watson

Justice Smith – Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (As Herself) – Fahrenheit 11/9

Marcia Gay Harden – Fifty Shades Freed

Kelly Preston – Gotti

Jaz Sinclair – Slender Man

Melania Trump (As Herself) – Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Actors or Puppets (Especially in Those Creepy Sex Scenes) – The Happytime Murders

Johnny Depp & His Fast-Fading Film Career (He’s doing voices for cartoons, fer kripesakes!) – Sherlock Gnomes

Will Ferrell & John C. Reilly (Trashing Two of Literature’s Most Beloved Characters) – Holmes & Watson

Kelly Preston & John Travolta (Getting BATTLEFIELD EARTH type Reviews!) – Gotti

Donald J. Trump & His Self Perpetuating Pettiness – Death of a Nation & Fahrenheit 11/9

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

Death of a Nation (remake of Hillary’s America…)

Death Wish

Holmes & Watson

The Meg (rip-off of Jaws)

Robin Hood

Worst Director

Etan Cohen – Holmes & Watson

Kevin Connolly – Gotti

James Foley – Fifty Shades Freed

Brian Henson – The Happytime Murders

The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter) – Winchester

Worst Screenplay

Death of a Nation, Written by Dinesh D’Souza & Bruce Schooley

Fifty Shades Freed, Screenplay by Niall Leonard, from the Novel by E.L. James

Gotti, Screenplay by Leo Rossi and Lem Dobbs

The Happytime Murders, Screenplay by Todd Berger, Story by Berger and Dee Austin Robinson

Winchester, Written by Tom Vaughan and The Spierig Brothers

The Razzie Redeemer Award

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Tyler Perry – Vice

Transformers Franchise – Bumblebee

Sony Pictures Animation – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse