Even though this summer is full of blockbuster action and spectacle, we can’t implore you enough to take a break from the big studio movies this season to partake in plenty of laughs with the feature directorial debut of Olivia Wilde.

Booksmart follows Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein as two high school seniors who realize that they might have been a little too reserved in their educational endeavors. So the two decide to party it up before they head off to college, getting the ultimate high school experience under their belt before they head into the next phase of their adult life. Annapurna Pictures has released a new Booksmart clip showing the entire first six minutes, and by the looks of it, this movie deserves to be a certified hit.

Booksmart Clip

While it’s easy to see how this movie looks like a new take on Superbad with two teen girls in the lead roles, our review from SXSW earlier this year says it’s much more than that:

“As the film’s world premiere at SXSW ended, the comparisons to Superbad immediately started flooding in. While the friendship and outlandishness of that Greg Mottola-directed film can spark a desire to discuss the similarities, Booksmart actually pushes the raunchy teen comedy genre further. In a genre that is generally dominated by similar white nerdy male protagonists, Booksmart is an experience that’s more queer, more diverse and more female-centered than anything remotely comparable.”

What’s even better is that the movie accomplishes this without forcing it. As this clip shows, this is merely a genuine reflection of how high school is today, and there’s a wide variety of kids with different culture backgrounds, gender identities, and sexual preferences. And I can attest to the accuracy in this depicted reality of high school today having completed a semester of student teaching a little over a year ago.

If you want to see more from the movie, watch the red band Booksmart trailer right here. And if you want to see the movie early, there are some sneak peek screenings happening around the country tonight.

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Booksmart hits theaters everywhere on May 24, 2019.