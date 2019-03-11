Booksmart trailer

What happens when you spend four years of high school studying hard to make sure you get into a great college, only for your senior year to come to an end with the realization that everyone who spent all of high school partying also got into great colleges?

That’s the set-up of Booksmart, a new raunchy comedy which stars Kaitlyn Dever (Justified) and Beanie Feldstein (Lady Bird). It marks the directorial debut of actress Olivia Wilde, and from all of the positive buzz this is getting from its premiere at this year’s South By Southwest, it seems like we might have a new classic on our hands. Check out the red-band trailer below.

Booksmart Trailer

Watching this trailer, the first movie that comes to mind as a comparison point is Superbad, the 2007 comedy that launched Michael Cera and Jonah Hill to stardom. But according to /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, that comparison doesn’t do Booksmart justice. We’ll have a full review coming soon, but in the meantime, Jacob sent me an excerpt from one of his upcoming SXSW capsule articles that has me incredibly excited to see this movie:

I was not expecting for the credits to roll on Booksmart with me thinking “Wow, did Olivia Wilde just make her directorial debut with one of the funniest and sweetest and most brutally honest high school coming-of-age movies I have ever seen?” But yes, that’s exactly what I thinking, because this movie is an instant revelation. As far as comedic snapshots of young life in the ’10s go, it ranks up there with the massively underrated The Edge of Seventeen. As far as raunchy tales of tested friendships go, it feels like a redefinition of the genre. As tempting as it is to call this “Superbad with women,” that’s unfair. Mainly because Booksmart is so much better.

A quick glance through Twitter shows that Jacob wasn’t the only one who was bowled over by this film:

Kaitlyn Dever has been killin’ it since the days of The Spectacular Now and Short Term 12, and Beanie Feldstein has already proven that she’s right at home in high school comedies with her breakout performance in Lady Bird a couple years ago, and I can’t wait to see them take the leads in this one.

Here’s the official description:

Told from a wildly original, fresh and modern perspective, Booksmart is an unfiltered comedy about high school best friends and the bonds we create that last a lifetime. Capturing the spirit of our times, the film is a coming of age story for a new generation.

Booksmart arrives in theaters on May 24, 2019.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Annapurna Pictures, Comedy, Movie Trailers, Red Band Movie Trailer, , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.