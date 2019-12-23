Were you ready to watch Vin Diesel launch the new Valiant superhero universe in two months? Well, you’ll have to be patient for just a little bit longer, as Bloodshot has been pushed and given a new release date. But it’s not that much of a delay and fans of the character can take solace in today’s other big Valiant news: a series of video games based on the comic publisher’s characters are on the way.

Bloodshot, which was designed to launch an entire franchise of films based on characters from the Valiant Comics line-up, was supposed to open on February 21, 2020. However, the film has been pushed back to March 13, 2020. It will now face off against the Christian-themed drama I Still Believe and the Dave Bautista family comedy My Spy. Easy pickings for a big superhero movie? Sony probably hopes so.

It remains to be seen if audiences will embrace Bloodshot – modern Valiant comics are often exceptional, but the characters are far from household names. Still, someone clearly thinks a larger audience is ready to explore this universe, which is home to nifty characters like Ninjak, X-O Manowar, Archer & Armstrong, Faith, and many, many more. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Valiant has teamed up with Blowfish Studios to produce a series of games based on Valiant characters. Says Dan Mintz, founder and CEO of Valiant’s parent company, DMG Entertainment:

“We’re thrilled to bring Valiant’s characters back into the video game industry and give fans the opportunity to play as their favorite superheroes. Translating these characters and stories to video games could not come at a more exciting time as we introduce the world to the Valiant Universe on the big screen with the Bloodshot release. These games are poised to become further proof of these characters’ immense potential as anchors in pop culture.”

While I can’t say the trailer for Bloodshot left me completely thrilled (why backpedal on the character’s totally rad superhero look in favor of Vin Diesel looking like Vin Diesel?), I remain hopeful that Valiant can crack into the mainstream. These characters are fun, diverse, and very, very different from the heroes living at DC and Marvel. Consider my fingers crossed.