Vin Diesel is no stranger to the comic book movie world since he provides the voice of the giant tree creature known as Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. But now the Fast and Furious franchise star is getting his own franchise courtesy of Valiant Comics.

Bloodshot finds Vin Diesel playing a former soldier with powers of regeneration, technomancy and meta-morphing made possible through nanites injected into his blood. Will fans turn out to see Diesel as the lead of his own comic book franchise?

Bloodshot Trailer

It’s a bit odd that we don’t see Diesel in his full Bloodshot get-up during the trailer – just a few flashes here and there. Perhaps they’re saving that for the final film. The side-effect is that this ultimately just looks like a movie where Vin Diesel is running around punching people.

Originally intended to be the first of an entire cinematic universe of Valiant Comics movies, Bloodshot may end up being a standalone franchise now. Paramount Pictures recently picked up the Harbinger comics property, so that means Bloodshot won’t be able to appear in the once planned Harbinger Wars crossover, which may not happen at all.

Bloodshot also stars Sam Heughan, Guy Pearce, Lamorne Morris, Eiza González, and Toby Kebbell.

Dave Wilson, a frequent collaborator of Deadpool director Tim Miller, is directing the Bloodshot movie, and the script comes from Arrival writer Eric Heisserer with writer Jeff Wadlow making contributions as well. The character was created in the 90s by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin, and Bob Layton.

After he and his wife are murdered, Marine Ray Garrison (Vin Diesel) is resurrected by a secret team of scientists. Enhanced with nanotechnology, he becomes a superhuman, biotech killing machine – Bloodshot. As Ray first trains with fellow super-soldiers, he cannot recall anything from his former life. But when his memories flood back and he remembers the man that killed both him and his wife, he breaks out of the facility hellbent on revenge, only to discover that there’s more to the conspiracy than he originally thought

Bloodshot arrives in theaters on February 21, 2020.