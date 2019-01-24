The nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced earlier this week, and while The Favourite and Roma led the pack with 10 nominations each, let’s not forget that the frustratingly timely and relevant BlacKkKlansman also landed six nominations, including one for director Spike Lee. The film hit theaters back in August and has been available on home video for a few months now, but since the film has been given an extra boost of interest thanks to the Oscar noms, audiences will be able to catch BlacKkKlansman in theaters again.

Focus Features announced the re-release of BlacKkKlansman in theaters this weekend in an official press release. If you need some convincing to check this one out in theaters, here’s the trailer:

Focus Features president Lisa Bunnell said, “We are thrilled that the Academy recognized BlacKkKlansman with 6 nominations – including Spike Lee’s first-ever for Best Picture and Best Director in his 30+ year career. Spike’s message that love must conquer hate feels like perfect time to have this film back in theaters.”

Indeed, BlacKkKlansman arrived at the perfect time, and it’s no coincidence that the film lashes out at racism at a time when prejudiced actions are being sanctioned by the current joke of a presidential administration. And that’s not us trying to shoehorn politics into the equation, because this ending of the movie makes a direct correlation between this true story from the late 1970s and today’s absolutely reprehensible social climate where our president has trouble condemning the actions of white supremacists.

After putting this film in my #4 spot on my personal Top 10 Movies of 2018, I couldn’t implore you enough to see this movie that is every bit as important as Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing, which just so happens to be celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

If you’d like to see BlacKkKlansman in theaters, Focus Features has the full list of cities that will be playing the movie this weekend. For good measure, Academy members will be allowed in showings free of charge with their membership card.