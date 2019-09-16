The primary cast of Black Widow has been completely revealed since the movie has been shooting for a few months now. However, it seems like there’s one piece of casting information that has been kept under wraps, but it surfaced amidst news of the 45th Saturn Awards winners over the weekend, where Avengers: Endgame took home six trophies. But to discuss this particular addition to the Black Widow cast, we have to dive into spoilers, so walk away if you don’t want to know.

In Deadline‘s recap of the 2019 Saturn Awards this past weekend, they mention Robert Downey Jr.‘s swan song performance in Avengers: Endgame landing him the award for Best Actor in a Film. But they follow it up rather casually with this piece of information:

“Downey will be seen in the role of Stark one more time, however, in the Marvel prequel Black Widow in May 2020.”

Uh, what? That’s news to us. As far as we knew, Robert Downey Jr. was done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after giving his life to save the world at the end of Avengers: Endgame. But if this nugget of information is to be believed, then we’ll see him at least one more time in Black Widow, a movie focusing on the other main Avengers member who died in Avengers: Endgame.

Even though this is a surprising development, it makes perfect sense. Black Widow has been confirmed to take place between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. That means Tony Stark is still very much alive, just like Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and since the former agent of SHIELD was Team Iron Man during Civil War, it would make sense that the two would run into each other after the events of that movie. More than likely it’s just a brief appearance before Black Widow heads off for her solo adventure, but hey, we’ll take more Robert Downey Jr. however we can get it.

Black Widow will be the first movie in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it will bring an exciting array of new cast members to the table including Florence Pugh as Yelena, David Harbour as Alexei (aka The Red Guardian), O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and Rachel Weisz as Melina. How will this help expand the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will it have repercussions that will be felt after the events of Avengers: Endgame? We’ll find out when the movie arrives on May 1, 2020.