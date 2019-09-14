2019 Saturn Awards Winners: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Dominates with Six Total Awards
Posted on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
This weekend, the 45th Saturn Awards honored the best in fantasy, sci-fi, and horror motion pictures, television shows and more. Held at the historic Avalon Theater in Hollywood and streamed online on eight different platforms, the awards show was hosted by Aisha Tyler and featured appearances by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But no one had a bigger presence than Avengers: Endgame, which walked away with six total awards, including Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release and Best Actor in a Film for Robert Downey Jr. Otherwise, the awards were spread out pretty evenly throughout the evening.
Get the full list of 2019 Saturn Award winners below.
FILM
Best Comic-to-Motion-Picture Release
Aquaman
Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Infinity War
Captain Marvel
Shazam!
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Science Fiction Film Release
Alita: Battle Angel
Bumblebee
Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Sorry to Bother You
Upgrade
Best Fantasy Film Release
Aladdin
Dumbo
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Mary Poppins Returns
Toy Story 4
Yesterday
Best Horror Film Release
The Dead Don’t Die
Halloween
Hereditary
Overlord
Pet Sematary
A Quiet Place
Us
Best Action/Adventure Film Release
Cold Pursuit
Escape Room
Glass
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Skyscraper
Best Thriller Film Release
Bad Samaritan
Bad Times at The El Royale
Destroyer
Dragged Across Concrete
Greta
Ma
Searching
Best Animated Film Release
The Grinch
How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World
The Incredibles 2
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Toy Story 4
Best Independent Film Release
American Animals
Anna and the Apocalypse
The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot
Mandy
Ophelia
Summer of 84
Tomorrow Man
Best International Film Release
Aniara
Border
Burning
Ghost Stories
The Guilty
Shadow
Best Actor in a Film
Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale
Nicolas Cage, Mandy
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum
Best Actress in a Film
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Toni Collette, Hereditary
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Octavia Spencer, Ma
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War
John Lithgow, Pet Sematary
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale
Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame
Will Smith, Aladdin
Steven Yeun, Burning
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale
Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame
Amber Heard, Aquaman
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Naomi Scott, Aladdin
Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Best Performance by a Younger Actor
Evan Alex, Us
Asher Angel, Shazam!
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Jack Dylan Grazer, Shazam!
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place
Best Film Director
Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel
Karyn Kusama, Destroyer
Jordan Peele, Us
Guy Ritchie, Aladdin
Anthony Russo & Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame
Steven Spielberg, Ready Player One
James Wan, Aquaman
Zhang Yimou, Shadow
Best Film Screenplay
Drew Goddard, Bad Times at the El Royale
Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Endgame
Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Oh Jung-mi and Lee Chang-Dong, Burning
Jordan Peele, Us
Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Craig Zahler, Dragged Across Concrete
Best Film Production Design
Bill Brzeski, Aquaman
Ruth De Jong, Us
Rick Heinrichs, Dumbo
Gemma Jackson, Aladdin
Horace Ma Gwong-Wing, Shadow
John Myhre, Mary Poppins Returns
Charles Wood, Avengers: Endgame
Best Film Music
Danny Elfman, Dumbo
Bear McCreary, Godzilla, King of the Monsters
Alan Menken, Aladdin
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Alan Silvestri, Avengers: Endgame
Alan Silvestri, Ready Player One
Best Film Costume
Kym Barrett, Aquaman
Leah Butler, Shazam!
Judianna Makovsky, Avengers: Endgame
Chen Minzheng, Shadow
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Michael Wilkinson, Aladdin
Best Film Make-Up
John Blake, Brian Sipe, Avengers: Endgame
Judy Chin, Mike Marino, The Dead Don’t Die
Bill Corso, Destroyer
Lisa Love and Tate Steinsiek, Drafggd Across Concrete
Tristan Versluis, Naomi Dunne, and Duncan Jarman, Overlord
Annick Chartier and Adrien Morot, Pet Sematary
Mark Coulier and Fernanda Perez, Suspiria
Best Film Special/Visual Effects
A Quiet Place
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Ready Player One
Spider-Man: Far From Home
TELEVISION
Best Superhero TV Series
Arrow
Black Lightning
Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
The Flash
Gotham
Supergirl
Best Science Fiction TV Series
The 100
Counterpart
Doctor Who
Krypton
Manifest
The Orville
Roswell, New Mexico
Westworld
Best Fantasy Television Series
American Gods
Charmed
Game of Thrones
The Good Place
The Good Witch
The Magicians
Outlander
The Outpost
Best Horror Television Series
NOS4A2
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
A Discovery of Witches
Fear the Walking Dead
Preacher
Supernatural
The Walking Dead
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Action/Thriller Television Series
Better Call Saul
Killing Eve
The Last Ship
Mr. Mercedes
The Purge
Riverdale
The Sinner
Best Animated Television Series
Archer
Duck Tales
Family Guy
The Simpsons
Star Wars Resistance
Best Actor on a Television Series
Grant Gustin, The Flash
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Sam Heughan, Outlander
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Seth MacFarlane, The Orville
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Best Actress in a Television Series
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Melissa Benoist, Supergirl
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Adrianne Palicki, The Orville
Candice Patton, The Flash
Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who
Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
David Harewood, Supergirl
Ed Harris, Westworld
Lennie James, Fear the Walking Dead
Khary Payton, The Walking Dead
Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sophie Skelton, Outlander
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Tosin Cole, Doctor Who
Cameron Cuffe, Krypton
Benjamin Wadsworth, Deadly Class
David Mazouz, Gotham
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Best Guest-Starring Performance on a Television Series
Rainer Bock, Better Call Saul
Jon Cryer, Supergirl
Sydney Lemmon, Fear the Walking Dead
Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead
Tonya Pinkins, Fear the Walking Dead
Ed Speleers, Outlander
Best Streaming Superhero Television Series
DC’s Doom Patrol
DC’s Swamp Thing
Marvel’s Daredevil
Marvel’s Jessica Jones
Marvel’s The Punisher
Marvel’s Runaways
The Umbrella Academy
Best Streaming Fantasy, Sci-Fi, or Action/Thriller Television Series
Black Mirror
The Expanse
Lost in Space
Good Omens
Russian Doll
Star Trek: Discovery
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Best Streaming Horror and Thriller Series
Castle Rock
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
The Haunting of Hill House
The Twilight Zone
You
Best Actor in Streaming Presentation
Penn Badgley, You
Jon Bernthal, Marvel’s The Punisher
Charlie Cox, Marvel’s Daredevil
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
David Tennant, Good Omens
Henry Thomas, The Haunting of Hill House
Best Actress in a Streaming Presentation
Carla Gugino, The Haunting of Hill House
Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery
Elizabeth Lail, You
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Molly Parker, Lost in Space
Krysten Ritter, Marvel’s Jessica Jones
Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Presentation
Wilson Cruz, Star Trek: Discovery
Michiel Huisman, The Haunting of Hill House
Timothy Hutton, The Haunting of Hill House
Doug Jones, Star Trek: Discovery
Ethan Peck, Star Trek: Discovery
Maxwell Jenkins, Lost in Space
Michael Sheen, Good Omens
Bet Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series
Maya Hawke, Stranger Things
Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy
Parker Posey, Lost in Space
Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Hill House
Taylor Russell, Lost in Space
Sissy Spacek, Castle Rock
Deborah Ann Woll, Marvel’s Daredevil