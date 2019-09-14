This weekend, the 45th Saturn Awards honored the best in fantasy, sci-fi, and horror motion pictures, television shows and more. Held at the historic Avalon Theater in Hollywood and streamed online on eight different platforms, the awards show was hosted by Aisha Tyler and featured appearances by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. But no one had a bigger presence than Avengers: Endgame, which walked away with six total awards, including Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release and Best Actor in a Film for Robert Downey Jr. Otherwise, the awards were spread out pretty evenly throughout the evening.

Get the full list of 2019 Saturn Award winners below.

FILM

Best Comic-to-Motion-Picture Release

Aquaman

Avengers: Endgame

Avengers: Infinity War

Captain Marvel

Shazam!

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Science Fiction Film Release

Alita: Battle Angel

Bumblebee

Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Sorry to Bother You

Upgrade

Best Fantasy Film Release

Aladdin

Dumbo

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Mary Poppins Returns

Toy Story 4

Yesterday

Best Horror Film Release

The Dead Don’t Die

Halloween

Hereditary

Overlord

Pet Sematary

A Quiet Place

Us

Best Action/Adventure Film Release

Cold Pursuit

Escape Room

Glass

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Skyscraper

Best Thriller Film Release

Bad Samaritan

Bad Times at The El Royale

Destroyer

Dragged Across Concrete

Greta

Ma

Searching

Best Animated Film Release

The Grinch

How to Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World

The Incredibles 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Toy Story 4

Best Independent Film Release

American Animals

Anna and the Apocalypse

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot

Mandy

Ophelia

Summer of 84

Tomorrow Man

Best International Film Release

Aniara

Border

Burning

Ghost Stories

The Guilty

Shadow

Best Actor in a Film

Jeff Bridges, Bad Times at The El Royale

Nicolas Cage, Mandy

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Mel Gibson, Dragged Across Concrete

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Best Actress in a Film

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Brie Larson, Captain Marvel

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Octavia Spencer, Ma

Best Supporting Actor in a Film

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Infinity War

John Lithgow, Pet Sematary

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Lewis Pullman, Bad Times at The El Royale

Jeremy Renner, Avengers: Endgame

Will Smith, Aladdin

Steven Yeun, Burning

Best Supporting Actress in a Film

Cynthia Erivo, Bad Times at The El Royale

Karen Gillan, Avengers: Endgame

Amber Heard, Aquaman

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame

Naomi Scott, Aladdin

Hailee Steinfeld, Bumblebee

Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Performance by a Younger Actor

Evan Alex, Us

Asher Angel, Shazam!

Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Jack Dylan Grazer, Shazam!

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home

Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place

Best Film Director

Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, Captain Marvel

Karyn Kusama, Destroyer

Jordan Peele, Us

Guy Ritchie, Aladdin

Anthony Russo & Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame

Steven Spielberg, Ready Player One

James Wan, Aquaman

Zhang Yimou, Shadow

Best Film Screenplay

Drew Goddard, Bad Times at the El Royale

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Endgame

Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Oh Jung-mi and Lee Chang-Dong, Burning

Jordan Peele, Us

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, and John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Craig Zahler, Dragged Across Concrete

Best Film Production Design

Bill Brzeski, Aquaman

Ruth De Jong, Us

Rick Heinrichs, Dumbo

Gemma Jackson, Aladdin

Horace Ma Gwong-Wing, Shadow

John Myhre, Mary Poppins Returns

Charles Wood, Avengers: Endgame

Best Film Music

Danny Elfman, Dumbo

Bear McCreary, Godzilla, King of the Monsters

Alan Menken, Aladdin

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Alan Silvestri, Avengers: Endgame

Alan Silvestri, Ready Player One

Best Film Costume

Kym Barrett, Aquaman

Leah Butler, Shazam!

Judianna Makovsky, Avengers: Endgame

Chen Minzheng, Shadow

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Michael Wilkinson, Aladdin

Best Film Make-Up

John Blake, Brian Sipe, Avengers: Endgame

Judy Chin, Mike Marino, The Dead Don’t Die

Bill Corso, Destroyer

Lisa Love and Tate Steinsiek, Drafggd Across Concrete

Tristan Versluis, Naomi Dunne, and Duncan Jarman, Overlord

Annick Chartier and Adrien Morot, Pet Sematary

Mark Coulier and Fernanda Perez, Suspiria

Best Film Special/Visual Effects

A Quiet Place

Aladdin

Avengers: Endgame

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Spider-Man: Far From Home

TELEVISION

Best Superhero TV Series

Arrow

Black Lightning

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

The Flash

Gotham

Supergirl

Best Science Fiction TV Series

The 100

Counterpart

Doctor Who

Krypton

Manifest

The Orville

Roswell, New Mexico

Westworld

Best Fantasy Television Series

American Gods

Charmed

Game of Thrones

The Good Place

The Good Witch

The Magicians

Outlander

The Outpost

Best Horror Television Series

NOS4A2

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

A Discovery of Witches

Fear the Walking Dead

Preacher

Supernatural

The Walking Dead

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Action/Thriller Television Series

Better Call Saul

Killing Eve

The Last Ship

Mr. Mercedes

The Purge

Riverdale

The Sinner

Best Animated Television Series

Archer

Duck Tales

Family Guy

The Simpsons

Star Wars Resistance

Best Actor on a Television Series

Grant Gustin, The Flash

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Sam Heughan, Outlander

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Seth MacFarlane, The Orville

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Best Actress in a Television Series

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Melissa Benoist, Supergirl

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Adrianne Palicki, The Orville

Candice Patton, The Flash

Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who

Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harewood, Supergirl

Ed Harris, Westworld

Lennie James, Fear the Walking Dead

Khary Payton, The Walking Dead

Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Sophie Skelton, Outlander

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Tosin Cole, Doctor Who

Cameron Cuffe, Krypton

Benjamin Wadsworth, Deadly Class

David Mazouz, Gotham

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Best Guest-Starring Performance on a Television Series

Rainer Bock, Better Call Saul

Jon Cryer, Supergirl

Sydney Lemmon, Fear the Walking Dead

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, The Walking Dead

Tonya Pinkins, Fear the Walking Dead

Ed Speleers, Outlander

Best Streaming Superhero Television Series

DC’s Doom Patrol

DC’s Swamp Thing

Marvel’s Daredevil

Marvel’s Jessica Jones

Marvel’s The Punisher

Marvel’s Runaways

The Umbrella Academy

Best Streaming Fantasy, Sci-Fi, or Action/Thriller Television Series

Black Mirror

The Expanse

Lost in Space

Good Omens

Russian Doll

Star Trek: Discovery

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Best Streaming Horror and Thriller Series

Castle Rock

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

The Haunting of Hill House

The Twilight Zone

You

Best Actor in Streaming Presentation

Penn Badgley, You

Jon Bernthal, Marvel’s The Punisher

Charlie Cox, Marvel’s Daredevil

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile

David Tennant, Good Omens

Henry Thomas, The Haunting of Hill House



Best Actress in a Streaming Presentation

Carla Gugino, The Haunting of Hill House

Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery

Elizabeth Lail, You

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Molly Parker, Lost in Space

Krysten Ritter, Marvel’s Jessica Jones

Kiernan Shipka, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Presentation

Wilson Cruz, Star Trek: Discovery

Michiel Huisman, The Haunting of Hill House

Timothy Hutton, The Haunting of Hill House

Doug Jones, Star Trek: Discovery

Ethan Peck, Star Trek: Discovery

Maxwell Jenkins, Lost in Space

Michael Sheen, Good Omens

Bet Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series

Maya Hawke, Stranger Things

Ellen Page, The Umbrella Academy

Parker Posey, Lost in Space

Victoria Pedretti, The Haunting of Hill House

Taylor Russell, Lost in Space

Sissy Spacek, Castle Rock

Deborah Ann Woll, Marvel’s Daredevil