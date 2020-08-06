Bill and Ted Face the Music already feels like it won the lottery by merely existing. Despite being talked about for years, no one ever really thought Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter would get back together for one more excellent adventure. But here we are, nearly 30 years after Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey, and the Wyld Stallyns are still trying to save the world with their music. But this time, they’ll get a little help from their daughters, who get a proper introduction in a new Bill and Ted Face the Music featurette.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Featurette

Director Dean Parisot, writer Ed Solomon, and producer Scott Kroopf recall getting Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves together for Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, and the chemistry spoke for itself. But as Reeves and Winter remember, they didn’t actually get cast together for awhile despite reading with each other for the movie early on in the audition process. Thankfully, we all know how that turned out.

Now a new tubular duo has arrived in the form of Bill and Ted’s daughters, played respectively by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine. They’ve clearly inherited some of the signature traits of their fathers, including a love for music and a very chill perspective on life. And as we saw in the previous trailer for Bill and Ted Face the Music, they have a little time travel adventure of their own in order to help their dads save the world. They’re not even all that bothered by getting stuck in hell.

Bill and Ted Face the Music also stars Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.



Since theaters aren’t open everywhere yet, Bill and Ted Face the Music will be debuting in some theaters across the United States on August 28, 2020 (after initially being delayed a bit to September 1) but it will also be available as a premium VOD rental at the same time.