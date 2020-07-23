Bill and Ted are facing the music — and a new release date. Orion Pictures has released a new Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer, which announces the new September release for the long-awaited comedy sci-fi sequel starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. Bill & Ted Face the Music has been pushed from its latest August release to September 1, when it will hit both VOD and theaters. Watch the new Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer below.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Trailer

You’re going to have to stay excellent to each other for just a little longer. Just a month after Bill & Ted Face the Music was quietly delayed to August 28, the sci-fi comedy sequel has set a new release date for September 1, 2020. But for those worrying that the fast-approaching theatrical release will cramp the Wyld Stallyns’ style, worry not: Bill & Ted Face the Music will be bypassing the traditional theatrical route to debut simultaneously on premium VOD and in any theaters willing to play the threequel during the ongoing pandemic.

So while we’ll have to wait a little longer to witness the continuing time-traveling shenanigans of Bill and Ted, the new trailer will keep us plenty satisfied. The trailer has more footage than ever, picking up on the now-middle aged Bill and Ted as they struggle with their marriages and their dead-end jobs. But given the chance to save reality, they decide to steal music from their future selves, setting off a chain of events that leads them back to Death’s doorstep (William Sadler, who is stoked to see them again!) and spurring their very similar daughters (Samara Weaving, Bridgette Lundy-Paine) to go on their own journey through history.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), from a screenplay by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey).

Here is the synopsis to Bill & Ted Face the Music:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

Bill & Ted Face the Music hits both VOD and theaters on September 1, 2020.