It’s Friday night, and under normal circumstances that would mean it’s time to head out for a night on the town, get some delicious grub, catch a flick, and toss some drinks back at the pub. But since we’re all stuck at home trying to squash the spread of the coronavirus pandemic across the United States, it’s another night for us to desperately figure out something to do. Thankfully, if you’re a Big Mouth fan, Netflix has a special live table read event with the animated show’s cast that you can enjoy from the comfort of your home. Get the details below.

Nick Kroll announced the Big Mouth live table read event in a post on Instagram yesterday:

Big Mouth voice stars Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen, Jessica Chaffin, Jon Daly, Mark Duplass, Richard Kind, Paula Pell, Paul Scheer, Emily Altman, and Brandon Kyle Goodman are all involved in the live table read that will air through the Netflix Is a Joke YouTube channel starting tonight at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

The third season episode “How to Have an Orgasm” will be the one getting the live table read treatment tonight. The goal for the event is to help raise some money for Feeding America, a non-profit hunger relief organization that could use an extra boost to help those who might be struggling to get a good meal during the coronavirus crisis. Donations are optional, but if you’re going to enjoy the streaming event, you should seriously consider making a donation.

Big Mouth is on hiatus for now, but the show has already been renewed for three more seasons. The fourth season is anticipated to arrive sometime this fall, but it’s not clear of production delays caused by coronavirus will have an impact on that presumed timeline. There’s also a spin-off series in the works called Human Resources that will focus more on the world of the Hormone Monsters from the series. So we’ve got plenty of raunchy fun to come.