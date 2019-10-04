Netflix has already given the raunchy, hormone-fueled animated comedy series Big Mouth an order for three more seasons following the third season, which debuts today. But during the show’s panels at New York Comic-Con, another expansion was announced.

Big Mouth co-creator, executive producer and star Nick Kroll announced a new spin-off series called Human Resources, which will focus on the office that employs and keeps track of the various hormone monsters that are paired off with kids during their pubescent adventures.

The human resources department in Big Mouth was first introduced in an episode during the second season when the kids crossed over into the hormone monster world. Nick (the character voiced by Kroll) wanted a different hormone monster, and they went looking for one. Here’s a clip from the episode:

But that was just a tease of what’s to come. At NYCC, Kroll revealed (via IndieWire):

“There was a question earlier about Monster World, and if we’re going to do more of that, and we’re actually going to do a lot more than that. It’s a workplace comedy that takes place in the world of the monsters […] about the monsters and creatures and everything else that manages people.”

This teaser was also played during the panel and then released online by Netflix:

It’s simply a teaser announcing the series, but this does give us some idea of what the series will be about. The color scheme of that hormone monster makes me think that’s Maya Rudolph‘s character, the hormone monstress named Connie, who is currently Nick’s hormone companion. Could Human Resources be a prequel series follow Connie as she takes her first job as a hormone monstress?

No matter what the series is about, it sounds like fans might be waiting a little while to see Human Resources come together at Netflix. Kroll said they plan on making Human Resources after they finish the fifth season of Big Mouth. Even if they’re already working on the fourth season, we’re probably looking at a couple of years before we see the spin-off hit the streaming library.

The good news is that the world of Big Mouth will keep expanding before that. During the NYCC panel, it was revealed that Jenny Slate’s character Missy would be getting her own hormone monster this season, and she’ll be voiced by Thandie Newton of Westworld. I can’t wait to see that.

The third season of Big Mouth is now available on Netflix.