Last month we found out that the comic book crossover Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles would be getting the animated movie treatment from Warner Bros. Animation. Now the first trailer has arrived, showcasing the face-off and inevitable team-up between The Dark Knight and the heroes in a half-shell. And after they’re done pissing each other off, they have quite an array of super villains they’ll have to deal with from both of their universes. Watch the Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles trailer below.

Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trailer

This looks exactly as fun as I hoped it would. The idea of Batman fighting against and then working with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sounds like such a fun crossover. It would be great to see this come to life in a live-action setting, but since that would also be expensive, I’m fine settling for an animated adaptation of the comic. If it’s successful and well-received, there will probably be a follow-up that takes a cue from the comic book miniseries sequel.

Troy Baker will be voicing Batman this time around. He’s best known for voicing the Dark Knight in the Batman: The Telltale Series video game, as well as the various LEGO DC Comics video games. Baker will also be making history in this movie, because he’ll be lending his voice to The Joker (which he’s done in the Batman: Arkham game series) as well, making him the first voice actor to play both roles in a single project. He’ll be joined by Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Batgirl, Ben Giroux (Hart of Dixie) as Robin, Brian George (Seinfeld) as Alfred, and Jim Meskimen (Parks and Recreation) as Commissioner Gordon.

As for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will be voicing Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) is Michaelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) is Donatello, and Eric Bauza (Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is Leonardo.

Meanwhile, the the villains from both comic book franchises will not be in short supply. The movie will have John DiMaggio (Futurama) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (The Powerpuff Girls) as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) as Bane, Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra’s al Ghul, and Keith Ferguson (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) as Baxter Stockman and Two-Face. And finally, the Turtles’ nemesis Shredder will be voiced by Andrew Kishino.

Jake Castorena is directing the movie with a script from Marly Halpern-Graser. The story is inspired by the comic miniseries Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but might take some liberties with the story.

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arrives on March 31, 2019.