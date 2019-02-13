Back in 2015, DC Comics and IDW Publishing ran a six-issue miniseries that had Batman meet up with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. After The Dark Knight initially comes to blows with the heroes in a half-shell, they eventually team up to take on Batman’s extensive rogues gallery so they can find a way back to their own dimension. Now fans of the comic book miniseries will get to see the story play out in a Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment and Nickelodeon.

SyFy Wire has news of the Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie that will adapt the first DC Comics and IDW Publishing miniseries (a sequel miniseries followed in 2017). The six-issue run was written by James Tynion IV and Freddie Williams II and found the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sent to an alternate universe by Krang. That alternate universe just so happens to be Gotham City, the home of Batman, and the villainous Shredder wants to connect Gotham City to New York City permanently so he can rule them both.

The Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated movie will be bringing quite the voice cast to the table. Troy Baker will be voicing Batman this time around. He’s best known for voicing the Dark knight in the Batman: Arkham video game series, as well as the various LEGO DC Comics video games. Baker will also be making history in this movie, because he’ll be lending his voice to The Joker as well, making him the first voice actor to play both roles in a single project.

Joining Batman in Gotham City will be Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Batgirl, Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants) as The Penguin, John DiMaggio (Futurama) as Mr. Freeze, Tara Strong (The Powerpuff Girls) as Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Carlos Alazraqui (Reno 911!) and Cas Anvar (The Expanse) as Ra’s al Ghul.

On the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles side of things, Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story) will be voicing Raphael, Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) is Michaelangelo, Baron Vaughn (Grace and Frankie) is Donatello and Eric Bauza (Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as Leonardo. No word on who is voicing Splinter yet, but Eric Bauza also plays him on Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, so maybe he’ll be pulling double duty here.

Seriously, that voice cast is incredible. It’s full of some of the biggest names in voiceover, and this is the first time that I’ve ever actually been excited about the prospect of a DC Comics animated movie. There’s no specific release date yet, but Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will be arriving on 4K, Blu-ray and Digital something late this spring.