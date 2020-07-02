Just last year, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters in the form of a comic book miniseries from IDW. The mash-up of robots and paranormal exterminators also resulted in a new Transformers toy that turned the Ecto-1 into an Aubobot. Now another one of cinema’s most famous vehicles will be getting the same treatment as Back to the Future is getting a Transformers crossover comic miniseries that will see the DeLorean time machine turned into an Autobot too. And yes, of course there’s a toy to go with it.

Hasbro, Universal Brand Development and Amblin Entertainment announced the Transformers Back to the Future crossover in a press release in honor of the 35th anniversary of the original movie. Don’t worry about the poster above where Gigawatt appears to be getting in himself. Just read the official synopsis for the four-issue-crossover comic Transformers / Back to the Future:

From IDW comes Transformers / Back to the Future – the four-part, comic book series. The first issue cover is being revealed today, along with the story synopsis: Marty McFly has just returned to his home sweet home, Hill Valley 1985, and everything’s looking up… that is, until Marty and his friend Doc Brown’s time machine attracts the attention of the Decepticons! With one small mistake, Marty finds himself thrust into adventure to stop the Decepticon plot in the past, present, and future… all with the help of a new time machine: the Autobot, Gigawatt!

Speaking of Gigawatt, there he is in all his glory. The DeLorean time machine turns into an Autobot, and the figure of the latest addition to the Transformers line stands 5.5 inches tall, converts from car to robot in 17 steps, and comes with a blaster and antennae whip. Gigawatt also has some cool details, such as the flux capacitor and time circuits and even goggles like Doc Brown’s. In vehicle mode, the gullwing doors swing open, and the wheels turn flat to shift into flying mode.

The pre-order for the Back to the Future Transformers crossover toy was supposed to go live with a limited edition version of the toy available only at Walmart.com starting at 1:00 P.M. EST today. But for some reason, the link hasn’t gone live. Perhaps there’s been some miscommunication since this announcement is supposed to coincide with the actual anniversary of the film’s release on July 3, 1985. This is especially frustrating since this initial release only has a limited edition of 1,985 of them available. But if you want to get your hands on one, I guess you’ll just have to be patient and keep trying the link until we hear otherwise.

Thankfully, this won’t be the only opportunity fans have to get their hands on the Tranformers Back to the Future toy of Gigawatt. When the IDW comic debuts on October 1, a second edition of Gigawatt will be available for purchase at Hasbro Pulse and select retailers around the world.