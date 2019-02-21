In the world of Ghostbusters comics, everyone’s favorite team has already enjoyed a series of crossovers. Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler, and Winston Zeddemore not only met the animated versions of themselves, but they also met Abby Yates, Erin Gilbert, Jillian Holtzmann, and Patty Tolan from 2016’s Ghostbusters: Answer the Call. More recently, the team was also introduced to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and now they’re about to meet another huge franchise.

IDW Publishing is bringing a Ghostbusters Transformers comic book miniseries to life this summer. Not only will it have Autobots and Decepticons meeting the ghost-trappers, but it will turn the famous Ecto-1 car into a Transformer known as Ectotron. Find out how these two franchises will meet in Transformers / Ghostbusters below.

Ghostbusters Transformers Comic Book Miniseries

Here’s how the start of the Ghostbusters Transformers comic book miniseries is described by IDW Publishing:

In the first chapter of the “Ghost of Cybertron” storyline, the Autobots – having escaped from the war that destroyed their home planet – trace a stray Cybertronian signal to the planet Earth. Investigating the otherworldly source will bring the Robots in Disguise face-to-face with the renowned professionals of paranormal investigation and elimination: Venkman, Spengler, Stantz, and Zeddmore!

Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Luis Antonio Delgado will return to write and illustrate the Ghostbusters Transformers comic book miniseries, which will last five issues and start hitting shelves in June.

Before this comic book announcement, Hasbro surprised Ghostbusters and Transformers fans by releasing the transforming Ecto-1 Ectotron action figure, turning the beloved Ghostbusters ambulance into an Autobot. The pre-orders are currently sold out at Hasbro Pulse, but you can still get an order in at GameStop for $50 right now. If you missed it in our round up from the 2019 New York Toy Fair, here it is in all its crossover glory:

In addition to Ghostbusters meeting the Transformers and introducing the Ectotron, a press release teases yet-to-be-revealed “crossover surprises” that are sure to cause mass hysteria in both fandoms. There’s even this image with something top secret blocked out:

We’re not sure if that image was released before Ectotron was revealed (since it’s right in front of the Ghostbusters firehouse) or if it’s hiding whatever these other “crossover surprises” may be. I wouldn’t be surprised if the new Ghostbusters and their own Ecto-1 got in on the fun. Or if we’re thinking more outside the box, maybe there’s a chance another famous movie vehicle will get the Transformers treatment. Since the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles already met the Ghostbusters, maybe their Turtle Van will get an Autobot makeover.