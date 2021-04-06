Theory 11 previously created a double pack of Star Wars playing cards for the light and dark side of the force, not to mention an entire set dedicated to the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Now it’s the many movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe getting shuffled up in a stylish new deck of Avengers: Infinity Saga playing cards. Check them out below.

Avengers: Infinity Saga Playing Cards

These Avengers: Infinity Saga playing cards are gorgeous before you even open them. The box shimmers with iridescent foil, creating alternate colors as you roll the box around in your hand. There are also some extra touches with gold foil and embossed elements. The only thing that would make it better is if they were housed in a golden, metal case designed after The Infinity Gauntlet. But maybe one day that will happen!

Inside, the cards have all the quality artwork you’ve come to expect from Theory 11. The aces and face cards feature the likes of Captain America, Thor, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Vision, Winter Soldier, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, Gamora and more. Keep an eye out for Ant-Man popping up on Hawkeye’s card too. And of course Thanos and Loki pop up on the Joker cards.

I have a few decks of Theory 11 playing cards in my possession, and I can personally tell you that they’re some of the best cards that I’ve ever handled. They’re so nice that you don’t even want to play with them, so you might want to get two decks in case you’d like to keep one in pristine shape. That might sound like a sales pitch, but we’re certainly not getting any residuals from this. We’re just fans of these outstanding cards. So grab a deck for $9.95, or buy several and get a discount. Enjoy!.