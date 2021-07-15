Whenever a major movie is being developed, there’s loads of concept art created to help find the right style for the film’s production design and characters. That means there are a lot of fascinating and cool ideas that never end up being seen on the big screen, and that’s especially true when dealing with something as sprawling as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Thankfully, Hot Toys is bringing an intriguing Avengers: Endgame concept art idea to life in the form of an Iron Strange collectible figure that imagines Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange in his own Iron Man armor.

First, we’ll provide a little bit of backstory about where this Iron Strange concept comes from.

Doctor Strange as Iron Man

Back in February of 2020, concept artist Phil Saunders released a piece of art from a scene that was cut from the script for Avengers: Infinity War. The cut scene would have seen Tony Stark transferring his armor to Doctor Strange to protect him from the torture needles that Ebony Maw was using on the Sorcerer Supreme.

It appears as if the suit, which forms from nanotechnology, would have molded around the Eye of Agamotto (containing the Time Stone) and meshed with Doctor Strange’s mystical and magical abilities, giving us this Iron Strange that we desperately wish we could still see in the movie.

But we’ll have to settle for an incredibly detailed and accessorized Iron Strange Hot Toys figure instead.

Iron Strange Hot Toys Figure

Though the concept art in question comes from Avengers: Infinity War, it would seem that the concept was also considered for use in Avengers: Endgame, since that’s how the figure is labeled by Hot Toys and the figure features a different version of Iron Man’s armor. Perhaps Strange was originally going to don Iron Man’s armor sometime during the epic final battle. The Iron Strange Hot Toys figure certainly makes it look like this would have been nothing short of badass to see on the big screen.

The Iron Strange Hot Toys figure comes with armor featuring mystical markings of the Eye of Agamotto on the chest plate. The suit itself features LED light-up functions and a slew of accessories such as energy displacer sentries, hand cannons, a selection of mystical power effects that attach to the hands, and a mystical portal diorama display. There’s even an exclusive edition of the figure that comes with a sword-shaped mystic art effect.

You can see more pictures of the Iron Strange figure over at Sideshow Collectibles, where the figure is up for pre-order for $440, with payment plan options available that allow you to gradually pay for the figure. It’s set to be released in the first quarter of 2023.