Have you ever wondered what the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Doctor Strange might look like wearing Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit? That almost happened in Avengers: Infinity War, and now one of that movie’s concept artists has shared some photos on Instagram which give us a good look at what Benedict Cumberbatch would have looked like suited up in the “Iron Strange” armor.



Iron Strange Concept Art

Screencrush pointed us to this recent post by concept artist Phil Saunders, who’s been working on Marvel movies for years. As Saunders explains:

“On the Q-Ship, Tony Stark was going to transfer his armor to Strange to protect him from Ebony Maw’s torture needles.”

But Doctor Strange wasn’t the only one who appeared to get a new costume: we’ve seen some footage of Robert Downey Jr. wearing Strange’s cloak on the set for a scene that didn’t make it into the movie:

There’s also this piece of concept art from Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie which indicates that a full-blown costume swap was planned at one point:

But even though it never made its way to the big screen, that Iron Strange design is very, very cool. It reminds me a little bit of Mysterio’s costume from Spider-Man: Far From Home. When I was on that film’s set, the costume designer told us that Mysterio’s costume was meant to be a blending of the MCU’s more mystical elements with the more practical, Tony Stark-inspired designs, and this piece of concept art takes that idea to a whole new level.