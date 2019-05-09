As Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame continues its attempt to unseat James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest grossing movie in history, the Walt Disney Company is already preparing for its future on home video. The studio revealed that Endgame will arrive on the streaming service Disney+ later this year, well after it’s released on digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

According to a recent Disney earnings report, Avengers: Endgame will hit Disney+ on December 11, 2019. That’s almost exactly one month after the new streaming service is set to launch, and it will be yet another impressive piece of content that could entice people to subscribe. It’s not as if Disney+ will need extra help in that area: its low monthly price of $6.99 and the sheer quantity of stuff subscribers will have access to are essentially the only selling points they need. Adding one of the biggest blockbusters in history into the mix is just a nice cherry on top.

Endgame will exclusively be available to stream on Disney+, following in the footsteps of this year’s Captain Marvel. While recent Marvel Studios films like Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and the Wasp are still available to stream on Netflix, those days are almost over; you can expect Marvel Studios content to be feeding the Disney+ beast from now on.

Speaking of which: Marvel is developing several original TV shows for the streaming service, and many of them will recruit the live-action film actors to appear in their own shows like Falcon and Winter Soldier, Loki, and WandaVision. Other actors will be lending their voices to their Marvel Cinematic Universe characters in animated shows like What If?, a series which explores alternate universe possibilities throughout the MCU.

Disney+ is shaping up to be a true threat to Netflix, which has long been at the top of the heap in terms of streaming services. In the first year alone, Disney+ will unleash the first 30 seasons of The Simpsons, 25+ original shows, 10+ movies and specials, 7,5000+ previous episodes of television, 100+ recent titles, and 400+ library titles. You can read about some of that original content here, and plenty more right here.

If you’re interested in diving deep into Avengers: Endgame, I encourage you to peruse /Film’s comprehensive list of all of our spoiler coverage about the movie.