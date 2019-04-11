Disney has unleashed its first look at Disney+, unveiling a list of shows we were aware of, as well as some shows we weren’t. Check out some of the new originals we learned of below. You’ll also get first looks at several titles we were already aware of. Just admit it, you’re going to sign up for this service. You might as well plunk the money down now.

Forky Asks a Question

Forky, the new character from Toy Story 4, will have his own show – a short film series featuring the new character on his own adventures. The 10-episode series will have Forky asking his friends among the Toy Story gang questions like, “What is cheese?”

Lamplight

Lamplight will be a short film that shows us what happened to Bo-Peep between Toy Story 2 and 3.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The series, which will be available on day 1, will show the world through Jeff Goldblum’s mind. Goldblum will pull back the curtain on a familiar object, like speakers or ice cream, to give the full behind-the-scenes story, including history, and more. This has immediately jumped to the top of all of our must-see lists.

Disney Channel Episodes

In addition to that, there will be thousands of Disney channel episodes from past programing available to stream. We’re talking 5,000 episodes of content and 100 Disney Channel Original Movies.

Lady and the Tramp First Look

We already knew about the live-action Lady and the Tramp movie featuring the voices of Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux, but here’s our first look at the very good dogs.

Avatar

Nestled amongst all the titles is a little indie film called Avatar. You might have heard of it. In all seriousness, just seeing Avatar with all of the Disney titles is a big deal.

Phineas and Ferb Movie

The animated musical comedy series Phineas and Ferb appears to be getting its own movie. The film will follow Phineas and Ferb as they attempt to rescue their sister from aliens. Like the show, the film will have musical numbers. In addition to that, all 127 episodes of Phineas and Ferb will be available. And hey, there’s our first look at Anna Kendrick in the holiday movie Noelle.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

A multi-episode documentary that will take you into the making of Frozen 2, warts and all. Disney describes it as “a first-of-its-kind documentary series taking audiences behind the scenes of the highly anticipated animated film.”

WandaVision

We were aware of a Marvel show featuring Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision, but now we know the title: WandaVision.

In year one alone, Disney+ will unleash 25+ original shows, 10+ movies and specials, 7,5000+ previous episodes, 100+ recent titles, and 400+ library titles. Like I said, you might as well admit it, you’re going to sign up.