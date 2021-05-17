Now that Disneyland is back, the theme park is preparing to open up Avengers Campus to all the Marvel fanatics looks to take a walk through the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fan will undoubtedly be happy to hop on Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT and Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, followed by a walk through the Ancient Sanctum of Doctor Strange and Avengers Headquarters. But it wouldn’t be a proper Marvel theme park experience without some Avengers Campus food, drinks, treats, and novelties, and Disney Parks has provided a full rundown of what will be available.

Avengers Campus Food

The Pym Test Kitchen, inspired by the growing and shrinking experiments of Dr. Hank Pym, will be the primary place to grab a bite to eat, and the menu is full of a variety of delicious items, from breakfast to “Blue Particle Specials.” So let’s start off with the most important meal of the day.

Breakfast

First up, we have the breakfast menu, featuring a mix of healthy and tasty options guaranteed to fuel a day of saving the world.

Calculated Breakfast = E x 2 + (B+P)/T – Eggs Two Ways with smoked bacon, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast

– Eggs Two Ways with smoked bacon, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast Impossible Quantum Garden Breakfast – Plant-based folded omelet with Impossible breakfast sausage, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast

– Plant-based folded omelet with Impossible breakfast sausage, crispy potato bites, and focaccia toast Ever-Expanding Cinna-Pym Toast – Baked Pym particle bread and egg custard with cinnamon-sugar topping, a fried egg, smoked bacon, and maple syrup

– Baked Pym particle bread and egg custard with cinnamon-sugar topping, a fried egg, smoked bacon, and maple syrup Spoonful of Cereal – Bran flakes and raisins garnished with a yogurt-covered pretzel and served with reduced-fat milk and a ripe banana

– Bran flakes and raisins garnished with a yogurt-covered pretzel and served with reduced-fat milk and a ripe banana Nano Eggs-periment 101 – Softly arranged eggs and turkey bacon with toast (for small beings ages 3 through 9)

– Softly arranged eggs and turkey bacon with toast (for small beings ages 3 through 9) Cinna-Pym Mini Toast – Warm toasted cinnamon Pym particle bread with turkey bacon and maple syrup (for small beings ages 3 through 9)

The cute little eggs are a nice touch, and I like that the menu provides focaccia toast instead of your traditional toast. There doesn’t seem to be anything terribly unique here. They’re even going so far as to provide bran flake cereal for sale, which makes this all feel like a continental breakfast at a Holiday Inn Express. But don’t worry, because the lunch items sound a lot better.

Blue Particle Specials

Here’s where the Pym TestKitchen gets a little more playful with recipes and brings some more of the size-based fun into the equation, including a massive chicken sandwich and one of the more stylish caesar salads we’ve ever seen.

Pym-ini – Salami, rosemary ham, Provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad

– Salami, rosemary ham, Provolone, sun-dried tomato spread on toasted focaccia with marinara dipping sauce and arugula salad Not So Little Chicken Sandwich – Fried chicken breast, teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw on brioche with crispy potato bites

– Fried chicken breast, teriyaki and red chili sauces, pickled cabbage slaw on brioche with crispy potato bites PB 3 Superb Sandwich – Warm PB&J with banana, candied bacon on Pym particle bread, with micro banana smoothie and crispy potato bites

– Warm PB&J with banana, candied bacon on Pym particle bread, with micro banana smoothie and crispy potato bites Caesar Salad + Colossal Crouton – Hearts of romaine, Kalamata olives, pickled onions, Caesar dressing, garlic crouton and Parmesan crisps

– Hearts of romaine, Kalamata olives, pickled onions, Caesar dressing, garlic crouton and Parmesan crisps Impossible Spoonful – Rigatoni and ditalini pastas, plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce, dairy-free Parmesan, and micro basil

– Rigatoni and ditalini pastas, plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce, dairy-free Parmesan, and micro basil Choco Smash CANDY Bar – Dark chocolate, peanuts, caramel, nougat, and chocolate brownie

That chicken sandwich looks insane, but not nearly as wild as that caesar salad, which comes complete with a massive crouton. I love that even the peanut butter and jelly sandwich sounds like a gourmet experience, adding a banana and candied bacon to the equation. It sounds like something kids and adults alike will enjoy immensely.

Red Particle Mini-Meals

Kids gotta eat too, and since they’re not likely to have a huge meal while the Disney rides await them, there are some smaller food options for kids in the form of Red Particle Mini-Meals.

Teeny Pym-ini – Toasted ham and provolone sandwich with marinara dipping sauce

– Toasted ham and provolone sandwich with marinara dipping sauce Subatomic Chicken Sandwich – Crispy breaded chicken breast on a soft roll

– Crispy breaded chicken breast on a soft roll PB&J Flavor Lab: Assemble Your Own Experiment – Smooth peanut butter, strawberry jelly, and Pym particle bread

– Smooth peanut butter, strawberry jelly, and Pym particle bread Mini Pasta & Impossible Meat-balls – Rigatoni and ditalini pastas, plant-based meat-balls, tomato sauce and dairy-free Parmesan served with coconut milk yogurt and small DASANI water

Intended for kids aged three through nine, each meal comes with a Cuties mandarin orange, Dannon Yogurt, and choice of small lowfat milk or small DASANI Water (with the exception of the Mini Pasta & Impossible Meat-balls, which is a kids meal without any sides).

Snacks and Sips

If you’re not in the mood for a full meal, don’t worry, there are a couple little snacks and drinks you can partake in.

Quantum Pretzel – 453.8 grams, Bavarian-style pretzel with sharp cheddar-beer sauce

– 453.8 grams, Bavarian-style pretzel with sharp cheddar-beer sauce Atomic Fusion Pretzel – Buffalo-style pretzel loaded with chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, celery, and dill-pickled carrots

– Buffalo-style pretzel loaded with chicken, hot sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumbles, celery, and dill-pickled carrots Pingo Doce – Refreshing lemon-lime with a vanilla kick! This distinctly green beverage from Avenger lore available exclusively at Avengers Campus.

– Refreshing lemon-lime with a vanilla kick! This distinctly green beverage from Avenger lore available exclusively at Avengers Campus. Proton PB&J Punch – Minute Maid Lemonade with peanut butter and strawberry flavors, PB-infused whipped cream, and PB pretzel spheres

In case you didn’t realize it, that Pingo Doce drink is the soda that got contaminated by Bruce Banner’s gamma ray poisoned blood in The Incredible Hulk. It’s the soda that made Stan Lee sick in his cameo, but hopefully it won’t have that same impact on you. Meanwhile, that Proton PB&J Punch sounds strangely satisfying, and I can’t wait to try it out.

Pym Tasting Lab



Spending an entire day at the theme park with your family is probably going to be an exhausting experience, so you’ll need a little pick-me up with an adult beverage. That’s where the Pym Testing Lab comes into play, and you can even place a mobile order in advance so you don’t have to wait.

Honey Buzz – Gin, lemon juice, and honey syrup with a honey straw

– Gin, lemon juice, and honey syrup with a honey straw X-Periment –Tequila, Minute Maid Lime Juice, mango and habanero syrups with mango popping pearls

–Tequila, Minute Maid Lime Juice, mango and habanero syrups with mango popping pearls Honey Fusion – Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, honey syrup, IPA, and a honey straw

– Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, honey syrup, IPA, and a honey straw Molecular Meltdown – Marshmallow milk stout and vanilla ice cream topped with miniature marshmallows

– Marshmallow milk stout and vanilla ice cream topped with miniature marshmallows The Regulator –Tequila, Minute Maid Lime Juice, mango and habanero syrup, wheat ale, and mango popping pearls

–Tequila, Minute Maid Lime Juice, mango and habanero syrup, wheat ale, and mango popping pearls Particle Fizz –Hard Seltzer with cherry pearls

–Hard Seltzer with cherry pearls Draft beer, hard seltzer, and wine

Snack Molecules – Mini pretzels, honey roasted peanuts, and sweet & spicy popped sorghum

On top of the unique alcoholic beverages, you can get regular draft beer, hard seltzer and wine, as well as some traditional pub snacks.

Shawarma Palace



Away from the Pym Test Kitchen, you’ll find a fun food cart that will be selling the food that fuels the Avengers. The Shawarma Palace will offer two different items that will be perfect after you’re done saving New York from invading aliens.

New York’s Tastiest – Chicken shawarma wrap, garlic spread, and coconut yogurt-tahini sauce with pickled vegetables

– Chicken shawarma wrap, garlic spread, and coconut yogurt-tahini sauce with pickled vegetables Impossible Victory Falafel – Plant-based-falafel and cauliflower wrap, garlic spread, hummus and coconut yogurt-tahini sauce with pickled vegetables

You shouldn’t have a problem finding the food cart since it will be decked out in Avengers memorabilia, though it’s not clear if you’ll be able to buy any here. Don’t worry, there will be plenty of other places for you to buy Avengers stuff.

Terran Treats

Over by Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, you’ll find another food cart that will keep your sweet tooth satisfied. Looking like they cam straight out of The Collector’s collection, there are these treats:

Cosmic Cream Orb – Crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse

– Crispy cream puff with whipped raspberry cheesecake mousse Sweet Spiral Ration – Churro spirals with unique flavors

In case you didn’t realize it, but the cosmic cream orb is meant to look like the metal ball that held the Power Stone from the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Hopefully the contents of the orb won’t tear you apart. They probably will if you’re lactose intolerant.

Cool Stuff

Finally, Avengers Campus will offer some unique novelties that will allow you to carry drinks around the park or give you the Marvel experience while tossing back a few drinks.

Glowing Pym Particle Capsule and Glowing Pym Particle Disc – Light up your beverage with a red or blue glowing Pym particle capsule or disc

– Light up your beverage with a red or blue glowing Pym particle capsule or disc Enlarged Pingo Doce Soda Can – Filled with Pingo Doce or your favorite Coca-Cola beverage

– Filled with Pingo Doce or your favorite Coca-Cola beverage Iron Man Infinity Gauntlet – A great way to hold your favorite Coca-Cola bottled beverage

– A great way to hold your favorite Coca-Cola bottled beverage Pint-Sized Pints Mini Beer Flight – Oversized ruler flight board with mini beer steins

I’m definitely going to need that Infinity Gauntlet bottle holder. I’ll carry that thing around my house, the county fair, the beach, and pretty much anywhere. Just give it to me!

All of these items will be available when Avengers Campus opens on June 4, 2021.