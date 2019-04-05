Some of the biggest names in comedy got their start on Saturday Night Live, and many of them have returned to host in the years after they went off to begin the next chapter of their career. But one of the biggest success stories to come out of the late night sketch comedy series has never hosted in the 24 years since leaving the show. That’s about to change.

Fans will finally get to see Adam Sandler hosting Saturday Night Live next month for the first time ever. Though Sandler has returned to the show a couple times to make quick cameo appearances, this will be his first prominent return to the place that launched his comedy career.

NBC announced Adam Sandler hosting Saturday Night Live on May 4 in a press release and all over social media:

Adam Sandler joined Saturday Night Live as a writer in 1990, and went on to become a cast member from 1991 to 1995, making a name for himself with goofy Weekend Update characters like Opera Man and Cajun Man. But his most famous contribution to SNL came in the form of his original songs, such as “The Hanukkah Song” and “Lunch Lady Land.” Since this is his first time hosting, surely this episode will bring out some SNL veterans to make cameo appearances, and we might see some of Sandler’s old characters make a return as well.

It’s a little bit of a bummer that Adam Sandler isn’t also the musical guest for the episode that he’s hosting. After all, he has plenty of new original songs from his outstanding Netflix comedy special, 100% Fresh:

Adam Sandler is certainly keeping himself busy in the coming months. Following his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, he’ll be heading out on a 19-stop summer tour inspired by his Netflix comedy special. The tour is called 100% Fresher, and will run through the entire month of June. That month also happens to be when his next Netflix movie, Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston, is slated for released.

Honestly, it would be nice if this was the start of a resurgence in greatness for Adam Sandler. The actor’s early acting career had plenty of great comedies, but recent years have been mostly full of disappointments. But perhaps Sandler’s Netflix special has reinvigorated him creatively and we’ll see more of the old Adam Sandler. In the meantime, we’ll leave you with this Adam Sandler classic from Saturday Night Live with his old buddy Chris Farley: