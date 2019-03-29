We know Adam Sandler‘s film career over the past couple decades has left a lot to be desired. When he dabbles in drama like The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected), Reign Over Me, Spanglish, or Punch-Drunk Love, we get a glimmer of his true skill as an actor. But on the comedy side, it’s been 10 years since Adam Sandler was truly great in a movie. That was Funny People, and that’s not even a movie he made with his usual crew of knuckleheads.

Thankfully, Adam Sandler showed that he still has some tricks up his sleeve when it comes to bringing the laughs. But he had to really dig deep into his early comedy roots to get it. Sandler’s Netflix special 100% Fresh was a return to form for the comedian who found fame by making up silly songs on Saturday Night Live and used to make a name for himself with signature comedy albums. That’s exactly what he delivered with 100% Fresh, and now he’s bringing 100% Fresher to the masses, a 19-stop comedy tour across the United States this summer. Get the dates for the new Adam Sandler 2019 comedy tour below.

Here’s the list of stops the 2019 Adam Sandler comedy tour 100% Fresher will be making this summer:

May 31—Treasure Island Amphitheatre—Minneapolis, MN

June 1—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre—Tinley Park, IL

June 2—Ruoff Home Mortage Music Center—Noblesville, IN

June 4—Silverstein Eye Center Arena—Kansas City, MO

June 5—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre—St. Louis, MO

June 6—Van Andel Arena—Grand Rapids, MI

June 7—Budweiser Stage—Toronto, ON

June 8—Bell Centre—Montreal, QC

June 15—The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan—Las Vegas, NV

June 19—Xfinity Center—Mansfield, MA

June 20—Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater—Wantagh, NY

June 21—Mark G Etess Arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino—Atlantic City, NJ

June 22—GIANT Center—Hershey, PA

June 23—Bethel Woods Center For The Arts—Bethel, NY

June 25—Webster Bank Arena—Bridgeport, CT

June 26—PNC Bank Arts Center—Holmdel, NJ

June 28—Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park—Atlanta, GA

June 29—Amalie Arena—Tampa, FL

June 30—St. Augustine Amphitheatre—St. Augustine, FL

That’s quite a gauntlet of shows to pull of in a single month. But if he can deliver something as fun as the aforementioned Netflix special, then audiences are in for a real treat. If you haven’t watched 100% Fresh on Netflix, do yourself a favor and take the time to check it out. You’ll be surprised by how funny Adam Sandler can still be. It’s truly shocking and encouraging. If you need any convincing, check this out:

As for the tour, I’m betting the show will be an assembly of bits from the special as well as some classics from Saturday Night Live and his previous albums. After all, this isn’t something he does often at all. 100% Fresh was his first comedy special in 20 years, and he’s been long overdue for a big tour like this, and his fans will undoubtedly turn out.

Tickets for all the shows go on sale this morning at 10am local time, depending on what show you want to attend.