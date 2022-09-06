Tiny Cinema Clip Teases A Genre-Bending Trip Through The Multiverse [Exclusive]

If you have been paying attention to 2022's cinematic trends, you should know that multiverses are totally in vogue right now. Whether they are the cruxes of a major superhero franchise or a symbol for the complexities of relationships, multiverses offer an infinite amount of storytelling opportunities, as long as the core story allows for it.

"Tiny Cinema," the upcoming anthology film that recently had its world premiere at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival, is one such story. Directors Tyler Cornack and Ryan Koch have been eager to take their weirdness, previously demonstrated in 2019's "Butt Boy," to the next level by using the ever-expanding multiverse concept. The stories in this anthology might not seem related at first, but as they get increasingly bloodier and awkward, things might turn out to be far more connected than anyone might realize.

To celebrate the film being available on-demand, /Film has received an exclusive clip from "Tiny Cinema" distributor Dread. In this clip, we learn that a childish but innocuous joke can easily turn a game of Twister into an existential crisis.