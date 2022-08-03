Tiny Cinema Trailer: A Reality-Altering Journey Across The Multiverse [Exclusive]

Prepare to be dazzled by a mind-blowing concept: the multiverse! In case you haven't noticed, the past decade of TV and film has taken a very special interest in the concept of parallel universes. Not only is it a great way to explain away all these caped crusaders, but outside of franchise filmmaking, it's an excuse for some very talented artists to let their imaginations run wild. This time around, the filmmakers in question are Tyler Cornack and Ryan Koch, creators of the provocative "Butt Boy," a movie about a man who makes things — and eventually people — disappear into, y'know, his butt. Don't let that premise scare you away though! /Film's Rafael Motamayor called that film "an exceptionally entertaining and weird film that defies every expectation."

Hot off the success of "Butt Boy," Cornack and Koch have re-teamed up with Bill Morean (their "Butt Boy" cinematographer) to defy more expectations and pen a twisted anthology that walks the line between horror and hilarity. Their upcoming feature film "Tiny Cinema" sees a mysterious stranger telling six tales of terror with a number of bizarre twists. Hint, hint: This adventure also involves tangling with the multiverse and sees each tale's characters embarking on reality-altering journeys for survival. As far as we know, this film will not involve a man shoving a dog up his rectum — but who knows, maybe we'll get lucky!

/Film has the pleasure of debuting the trailer for "Tiny Cinema," which you can check out below.