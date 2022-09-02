Rutherford Falls Has Been Canceled At Peacock, But There's Still Hope For Season 3

"Rutherford Falls" has been cancelled. The Native American-led sitcom set in a fictional small town has aired two seasons at Peacock, but today TVLine reports it won't get a third. This is frankly heartbreaking news for anyone who was following the sweet, clever comedy, which is one of only a small handful of American TV shows ever made by and about Native American people. But all hope isn't lost, as series co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas has shared her intention to find a new home for the series if possible.

The series was made by Ornelas, a Navajo writer and filmmaker, along with star Ed Helms and "Parks and Recreation" and "The Good Place" creator Michael Schur. Unfortunately, though, "Rutherford Falls" never seemed to have the visibility of Schur's other shows, and remained a hidden gem for its two-year run.

Helms and Jana Schmieding lead the cast as two long-time best friends, Nathan and Reagan, who are both involved in local historical preservation. While Nathan runs a heritage museum celebrating his forefathers, Reagan works hard to shed light on the fictional Minishonka Nation's culture. Like "Parks and Recreation," the show focused on issues of small-town civic engagement and the personal lives of its characters, but it also brought a voice and a sense of humor to issues that directly impact Indigenous Americans.

The supporting cast for "Rutherford Falls" includes Dustin Milligan ("Schitt's Creek"), Dallas Goldtooth ("Reservation Dogs"), Dana Wilson ("Dexter"), and Kaniehtiio Horn ("Letterkenny"), along with wonderful, scene-stealing performances from esteemed actor Michael Greyeyes ("Wild Indian") and relative newcomer Jesse Leigh ("Heathers"). While Greyeyes' performance as casino CEO Terry Thomas was both intense by design (his season 1 monologue is among the show's highlights) and slyly funny, Leigh was downright hilarious as Nathan's brutally honest Gen Z assistant.