You Can Watch The First Episode Of House Of The Dragon Online For Free

Unless you've been living under an especially soundproof rock, you may have heard that we're in the middle of a genre arm's race between two of the biggest fantasy IPs around. "House of the Dragon" beat its competitors to the punch in terms of timing, premiering to incredibly positive word of mouth recently and quickly washing away the bad aftertaste left by the final season of "Game of Thrones." But in the weeks since, the fantasy property that made "Game of Thrones" possible in the first place has since staked its claim, attempting to prove that nothing can stand against the unstoppable might of J.R.R. Tolkien with "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Who will prevail: the incest-ridden family of dragon-riders all vying for the same crown, or the operatic heroes attempting to stem the tide of returning evil in Middle-earth?

Well, the answer, as always, is the viewers who are watching both. In a bold move likely meant to wrest some eyeballs away from Prime Video and towards the HBO show, the premiere episode of "House of the Dragon" has been made available to stream for free on YouTube at the following link. This, of course, comes in the aftermath of "The Rings of Power" attempting a similar approach by dropping the first two episodes of the series a few hours earlier than anticipated.

What are the odds that this mini-cold war will result in one or both streaming services just straight-up making each series available to everyone for free? Not likely, admittedly, but we can dream!