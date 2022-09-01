The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Is Now Streaming (Slightly Early) On Prime Video

The magic of the elves bestows gifts upon you, mortal. Prime Video has released the first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," earlier than expected. Though the release date is listed as Friday, September 2, 2022 (the anniversary of the passing of author J.R.R. Tolkien), Prime Video often drops their newest offerings a little early. We lucky fans are getting a bit of a speed boost in our journey to Middle-earth.

The series is set in the Second Age, thousands of years before the events of "The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies, though we'll see some familiar characters like Galadriel (Morfydd Clark, played by Cate Blanchett in the film trilogy) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo, played earlier by Hugo Weaving). This is so long ago that the Hobbits as we know them aren't in existence yet. Instead, we'll see their predecessors, the proto-Hobbits.

This series will tell the story of how the rings of power were forged in the first place, as well as the one ring to rule them all. As we know from the original film trilogy, based on the works of Tolkien, the evil Sauron (in his guise as Annatar) manipulates the Elven smith Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) into forging them, setting off an evil that will resurface in the Third Age, when a certain creature finds the One Ring.