Dumb Money: Everything We Know So Far About The New GameStop Movie Starring Seth Rogen And Pete Davidson

A lot of weird stuff has happened since the start of the pandemic, and studios are already working like clockwork to crank out film adaptations of that weirdness. In one of the most high-profile ventures, "Dumb Money" looks to tell the story of that time in 2021 when a bunch of Reddit investors broke the stock market by causing the stocks in GameStop, a barely surviving company, to skyrocket. Earlier this year, a documentary about the situation called "GameStop: Rise of the Players" became available to watch on Hulu, but this will be the first live-action retelling.

The story is based on the book "The Antisocial Network: The GameStop Short Squeeze and the Ragtag Group of Amateur Traders That Brought Wall Street to Its Knees" by Ben Mezrich. The screenplay was adapted by Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum, and the film will be directed by the current king of ripped-from-the-headlines adaptations, Craig Gillespie ("I, Tonya," "Pam & Tommy").

"Dumb Money" is set to start shooting this October, bringing to life the massive scheme birthed from the WallStreetBets subreddit that completely throttled Wall Street forever. The film is being described as a "David vs. Goliath" tale about a group of brilliant underdogs taking down the establishment. The story alone is enough to be excited about, but as casting announcements continue to roll out, "Dumb Money" is starting to sound more and more like a film lovers' dream project. Here's everything we know so far about the film that's about to shoot to the top of your most anticipated list.