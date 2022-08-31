Superhero Bits: Harley Quinn Season 4 Coming Sooner Than Expected, DC Comics Is In Hot Water & More

While the Arrowverse is winding down on The CW, it's not entirely done just yet. "Superman & Lois" season 3 is still on the way and, speaking at Fan Expo Canada 2022 recently (per Comic Book Resources), star Elizabeth Tulloch explained that Melissa Benoist has expressed an interest in returning as Supergirl on the show.

"We have not heard that rumor about her coming on the show. She has expressed interest to me in doing it, and I know that we would love to work with her again and Grant [Gustin] and everyone else. I just don't know...ever since we started the show, COVID has been a reality which is why we haven't done any of the crossovers or anything like that, so we just can't speak to whether or not that's feasible."

Benoist starred on "Supergirl" for six seasons before the show concluded its run. And, as it happens, Tyler Hoechlin first suited up as Superman on that show, so bringing Benoist in would bring things full circle in some way. We'll see if they can make it happen.