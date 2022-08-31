Darren Aronofsky's The Whale Wants To Introduce You To The New Brendan Fraser

In a time where the Internet has not been able to agree on anything, one thing has seemingly united everyone: Brendan Fraser. At the end of the 20th Century, Fraser was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, where he was able to match his matinee idol looks with a light-hearted, goofy persona that endeared him to millions most notably in "The Mummy" films. Once the 2000s rolled around, Fraser was on quite a losing streak. You had Harold Ramis' remake of "Bedazzled," the reviled Best Picture winner "Crash," the underrated but underperforming "Looney Tunes: Back in Action," and the grisly one-two punch of "Extraordinary Measures" and "Furry Vengeance" in 2010 basically cementing his time as a Hollywood leading man as over.

With "The Mummy" over 20 years in the rearview, those who grew up with those movies are now the loudest voices online and have been clamoring for a Fraser renaissance, and that has started to happen thanks to the proliferation of television. "The Affair," "Trust," and "Doom Patrol" saw him getting juicy supporting parts, and last year, Steven Soderbergh cast him in his terrific crime thriller "No Sudden Move."

Now in 2022, Brendan Fraser's comeback is reaching a fever pitch with Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale," for which Fraser has already been awarded one of the two Tribute Awards for Performance at this year's Toronto International Film Festival. This award has been given out since 2019, and one of the two winners has gone on to win an Academy Award every year, exciting Fraser fans.

"The Whale" signals a new chapter in Brendan Fraser's professional life, and that is exactly what he and Darren Aronofsky wanted, as Fraser told Vanity Fair:

"He said he wanted an actor to reintroduce ... And I wanted to be reintroduced."