Keeley Hawes Joins Krysten Ritter As Co-Lead In Orphan Black: Echoes
As much as the original "Orphan Black" series relied on the multifaceted talent of star Tatiana Maslany, the series was never just a one-woman show. While the current "She-Hulk" actor was doing her thing and embodying multiple different characters with widely divergent personalities, she was assisted by a strong supporting cast made up of the likes of Jordan Gavaris' Felix and especially Maria Doyle Kennedy's mother figure, Siobhan. The previously announced spinoff series, titled "Orphan Black: Echoes," appears to be taking this to heart and is off to a strong start with its newest casting.
Deadline reports that British actor Keeley Hawes, known for her performances in the 2018 miniseries "Bodyguard" as well as "Line of Duty," has joined the cast of "Echoes" in a co-lead capacity opposite Krysten Ritter. Although plot details remain under tight wraps, the report indicates that her character will be "a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice." Much like the original series, "Echoes" will also follow a group of women who will have to navigate the uncertain waters of "scientific manipulation" made to the human race. In short, expect much of the same focus on clones, body modification, and other sci-fi concepts that "Orphan Black" explored to fascinating results.
The Clone Club is finally expanding its membership to newcomers as Keeley Hawes joins the cast of "Orphan Black: Echoes," which will take place in the near future and follow "a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal." While that rather vague plot description wouldn't seem to do much justice to the successor series of a show as bizarre, compelling, and impressively inclusive as "Orphan Black," the passionate fanbase will no doubt hope for more of the same where "Echoes" is concerned.
In addition to Hawes and Krysten Ritter, the cast also includes Amanda Fix and Avan Jogia. Anna Fishko serves as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer on "Orphan Black: Echoes" and will be joined by "Orphan Black" veteran John Fawcett, who will executive produce and direct the spinoff series. As for Hawes, her long and successful career includes highlights such as the Frank Oz-directed "Death at a Funeral," the voice of Lara Croft in various "Tomb Raider" video games, the BBC series "Ashes to Ashes," a guest appearance in "Doctor Who," and a role in Ben Wheatley's "High-Rise."
Stay tuned to /Film for more updates on "Orphan Black: Echoes" as they come in.