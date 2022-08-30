Keeley Hawes Joins Krysten Ritter As Co-Lead In Orphan Black: Echoes

As much as the original "Orphan Black" series relied on the multifaceted talent of star Tatiana Maslany, the series was never just a one-woman show. While the current "She-Hulk" actor was doing her thing and embodying multiple different characters with widely divergent personalities, she was assisted by a strong supporting cast made up of the likes of Jordan Gavaris' Felix and especially Maria Doyle Kennedy's mother figure, Siobhan. The previously announced spinoff series, titled "Orphan Black: Echoes," appears to be taking this to heart and is off to a strong start with its newest casting.

Deadline reports that British actor Keeley Hawes, known for her performances in the 2018 miniseries "Bodyguard" as well as "Line of Duty," has joined the cast of "Echoes" in a co-lead capacity opposite Krysten Ritter. Although plot details remain under tight wraps, the report indicates that her character will be "a perceptive but sensitive scientist who finds herself at odds with her own moral code when circumstances lead her to make an unthinkable choice." Much like the original series, "Echoes" will also follow a group of women who will have to navigate the uncertain waters of "scientific manipulation" made to the human race. In short, expect much of the same focus on clones, body modification, and other sci-fi concepts that "Orphan Black" explored to fascinating results.