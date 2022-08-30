Nanny Trailer: Nikyatu Jusu's Sundance Jury Winner Finally Arrives On Prime Video

Among the myriad of movies that premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival, few have been discussed or hyped in the days since their premiere as much as "Nanny." Nikyatu Jusu's directorial debut and the winner of Sundance's prestigious Grand Jury Prize in the U.S. Dramatic Competition drew up critical acclaim upon its premiere, with /Film's Shania Russell saying it "innovates in both lore and form" by "never [shying] away from the power of vibrance."

From the imagery shown in the recently released first trailer, this description doesn't seem so far off. Aisha (Anna Diop) is a young Senegalese immigrant who is trying to begin the U.S. naturalization process. Unfortunately, this means having to leave her young son in the care of her family back home. In order to get the money needed to begin the citizenship proceedings, she takes the titular job for Upper East Side couple Amy (Michelle Monaghan) and Adam (Morgan Spector). While she seems to be getting closer to getting her son to the U.S. and also finding a potential love interest in Malik (Sinqua Wells), a seemingly supernatural force grips Aisha, putting her and her son's futures in danger.