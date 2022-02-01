Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Scores Nanny Director Nikyatu Jusu's Next Film

For movie fans who make an effort to go out of their way and journey off the beaten path in order to discover some of the most exciting filmmaking talent on the rise, today's the day for you. Earlier, we brought you news about French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat's (2017's "Revenge") newest upcoming film, which is titled "The Substance" and will likely become a must-watch once it makes its way to theaters in the years ahead. Another name to remember is Nikyatu Jusu, who most recently debuted her Sundance darling "Nanny." /Film's Shania Russell wrote a glowing review about the meditative drama, saying:

"Armed with mythology and its evocative atmosphere, Nikyatu Jusu's directorial debut revels in slow-simmering horror, haunting with its shadows. From one angle, its a slow-burn drama about an immigrant mother's struggle to bring her son abroad. Yet at its core, supernatural horror overtakes, a lens to explore the power of myth."

Attendees at the film festival aren't the only ones who came away impressed by Jusu's talent on display, by all accounts. Today brings us the thrilling news (via Deadline) that filmmaker Jordan Peele's Monkeypaw Productions, the production company founded by the "Get Out" and "Us" director back in 2012, is joining forces with Universal Pictures to bring Jusu's next project to the big screen. Excitingly, this will be based on an original idea from Jusu that she will co-write along with Fredrica Bailey, who is known as the co-writer for the 2019 Netflix film "See You Yesterday."