What's Next For Legendary Now That Their Warner Bros. Deal Has Expired?

Legendary Pictures, the production company behind the "Dark Knight" franchise and the MonsterVerse, which includes movies like "Godzilla vs. Kong," is gearing up for a big move. The company has had an on-again, off-again relationship with Warner Bros. for much of its existence, and the relationship has been undoubtedly fruitful. However, it appears as though Legendary's current deal is up and they have the option to take their business to a new home — and it's probably not going to be Warner Bros.

As first reported by The Ankler, Legendary is currently looking to set up a new deal with a studio partner now that they are not currently under contract. Yes, they have projects such as "Dune: Part Two" and the "Godzilla vs. Kong" sequel in the works at Warner Bros., but new projects are no longer under any obligation to any studio. The important thing here is that Sony and Paramount are said to be the ones courting Legendary, and Sony appears to have an edge. Warner Bros. does have an offer on the table, but they are unlikely to win the day.

This would potentially be huge for Sony or Paramount as Legendary's productions have earned more than $17 billion at the global box office to date, not to mention movies they've made that went to Netflix like "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," which became a big hit for the streamer. Interestingly enough, Sony does not have a major streaming service and is more content to focus on theatrical. That may be the key in all of this, and could prove appealing for Legendary.