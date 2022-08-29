There Are 'No Talking Cats' In Hocus Pocus 2, But Thackery Binx Will Return

For as much as humans are the stars of Disney's 1993 box office failure-turned Halloween cult classic "Hocus Pocus," they've got serious competition from Thackery Binx. Of course, it helps that the adorable, irritable feline — who, as seen in the film's 17th-century-set prologue, was once a teen boy cursed to live forever as a talking black cat by the Sanderson Sisters — is voiced by the talented Jason Marsden. The actor also provided the vocals for Max Goof in "A Goofy Movie" and has reprised the role in other Disney-animated projects since then.

"Hocus Pocus" seems to close the book on Binx's story in its final minutes. Having done his part to send the resurrected Sanderson Sisters back to the grave, Binx's soul is finally set free at the end of the movie, allowing him to join his sister Emily in the afterlife. So what's up with the black cat who briefly appears in the trailer for the fast-approaching (not to mention long-awaited) sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2?"

"That's Cobweb!" director Anne Fletcher informed Entertainment Weekly. She went on to clarify there are "no talking cats" in the sequel, lest anyone expect Cobweb to verbally scold the teens unwittingly responsible for lighting the Black Flame Candle and bringing the witchy Sandersons back this time. Nor is Marsden returning to voice Binx in his furry form, although Fletcher said the character will, in fact, be back in some other fashion.