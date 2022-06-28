Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser: Revisiting The Most Famous (And Fabulous) Witch Sisters In The World

In case you forgot, we're really going back to see the Sanderson Sisters once again. "Hocus Pocus 2," the sequel to the original sleeper hit Disney film, is still happening, and the new installment now has a teaser trailer to try to get us hyped up for the return to Salem.

The sneak peek was released on Disney's YouTube channel, and the teaser sums up what to expect quite nicely. In the nearly minute-and-a-half long clip, the new story is set up to focus on three teenagers in modern day, played by "Gossip Girl" star Whitney Peak, "Total Eclipse" star Lilia Buckingham, and "American Horror Story" star Belissa Escobedo. After attempting to access their own potential powers, the girls seemingly summon the most famous witches of all time, the Sanderson Sisters, and are subsequently forced to stop Winnifred (Bette Middler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) after they have once again been brought back to the land of the living.

A teaser poster was also released for the film, which features silhouettes of the three iconic witches in each of their signature colors — purple for Sarah, red for Mary, and green for Winnie — alongside the tagline, "We're back, witches," and the movie's title.

The movie will also star Sam Richardson, Tony Hale, and Doug Jones, who will reprise his role as the beloved Billy Butcherson.