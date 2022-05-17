Hocus Pocus 2 Treats Us To A New Release Date

Ah say ento pi alpha mabi upendi! Shoutout to whichever virgin lit the Black Flame Candle again, because the witches are back, and there's hell to pay!

Be on the lookout for talking cats, because Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are ready to terrorize the unsuspecting children of Salem once again in the highly-anticipated sequel, "Hocus Pocus 2." During a presentation today at Disney UpFront, it was announced that the ultimate spooky sisters' sequel would be debuting on Disney+ on September 30, 2022, just in time for the Halloween season and earlier than the previously announced release of October 31. Midler, Najimy, and Parker are all reprising their iconic roles as Winnifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson, respectively, with Doug Jones' zombified Billy Butcherson and director Kenny Ortega returning as well. Funnyman Sam Richardson ("Werewolves Within," "The Afterparty," "I Think You Should Leave") has also been tapped to star, but his new character has yet to be described.

Reports have said that the new story will focus on three modern-day teenagers played by Whitney Peak ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"), Lilia Buckingham ("Total Eclipse"), and Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Story") who are forced to stop the Sanderson sisters after they've been resurrected once again. The original film was a surprising flop but it developed a massive fanbase once it was made available to rent and showed up on television during the Halloween season. Now, Spirit Halloween sells officially licensed costuming and merchandise, so you and your friends can win the group category during every costume contest.