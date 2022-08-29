Meet The Suspects Of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

"I suspect foul play!" states a special report from one detective Benoit Blanc sent in the early hours of today. The unusual, unpopular, but still very successful "Last of the Gentlemen Sleuths," Blanc is probably best known for solving the bizarre murder of best-selling novelist Harlan Thrombey by his money-grabbing jerk of a grandson, Hugh Ransom — who does have an impeccable sweater taste.

Blanc (played by Daniel Craig) may initially feel like a character straight out of an Agatha Christie book, a flamboyant, eccentric, and aristocratic gentleman. But, as it is usually the case with these things, there's more than meets the eye. The detective always finds his target. At least, that's a reputation he aims to maintain as he takes a new case: a getaway on a private Greek island that ends up as a murder mystery when someone is killed.

That's the plot of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," the new Rian Johnson movie set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before heading to select theaters this November before finally hitting Netflix on December 23, 2022.

Empire Magazine has new images of the anticipated sequel, which introduces the brand new suspects Blanc will drill and interrogate into a confession. Here's one of them, featuring Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn.

Empire/Netflix

Head to Empire to see the rest of the images. In addition to the images, Empire also has some breakdowns of who the new characters are. And what is a good mystery without an assembly of funny, hateful rich idiots for our great detective to investigate? With the release of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" getting closer and closer, let's meet our new suspects.