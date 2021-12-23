Jessica Henwick Explains Why She Almost Quit Acting Before The Matrix Resurrections [Exclusive]

Jessica Henwick is no stranger to big franchises, having played the "Sand Snake" Nymeria Sand on "Game of Thrones," martial artist Colleen Wing on Marvel and Netflix's "Iron Fist," and Resistance fighter pilot Jess Testor in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Henwick can now be seen co-starring in "The Matrix Resurrections," a continuation of the mind-bending sci-fi film series. Henwick plays Bugs, a blue-haired hacker who plays a key role in the movie's story. However, before she decided to take the red pill and see how deep the rabbit hole goes, Henwick came close to giving up acting entirely.

In an interview with /Film's Jack Giroux, Henwick talked about how she found her way into the "Resurrections" cast and the headspace she was in at the time: