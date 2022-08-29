Manifest Season 4 Teaser: Adjust Your Tray Tables As The Series Flight Reroutes To Netflix

The fourth and final season of "Manifest" is flying your way on Netflix, and now the first official teaser for it is here. Appropriately enough, "Manifest" season 4 will premiere on November 4. It's a date we hear often in the teaser and one that should be familiar to anyone who has watched the show, which involves a commercial flight that hits turbulence in the air, only to land and be told that five and half years have passed since it took off and went missing.

"Manifest" started out as a network drama on NBC, where it lasted for three seasons from 2018 to 2021. The show built up a dedicated fan base around it, but as its ratings slipped from over 12 million viewers on average per season to about 5 million, the network unceremoniously canceled it. Netflix at first passed on picking up "Manifest," even while streaming back episodes of it, but the show soon began to find new fans and appear on the Netflix Top 10.

The #SaveManifest campaign finally paid off this time last year with the news that Netflix is renewing "Manifest" for an additional 20 episodes, which will allow series creator Jeff Rake and the cast and crew to give the show's "Lost"-like narrative a proper conclusion. Some of that story is given a quick recap in the teaser, which you can see below.