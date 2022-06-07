Manifest Season 4 Clip: The Canceled NBC Series Heads To Netflix

"Manifest" fans, rejoice. A sneak peek into season 4 of the supernatural drama has been released, deepening the mysteries surrounding Flight 828.

The first 3 seasons of "Manifest" originally aired on NBC and the show was canceled sometime in 2021. However, due to the show's immense popularity on Netflix, the streamer decided to pick up "Manifest" and renew it for a fourth and final season. This upcoming installment could potentially offer major answers about the show's central mystery, which has altered the lives of the passengers of Flight 828 forever.

"Manifest" centers on siblings Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas), who were passengers on Flight 828. Shortly after take-off, the airplane experienced some turbulence — and post-landing, the passengers and crew realize that five and a half years have passed for the rest of the world while they were airborne. That is extremely weird and unsettling, to say the least.

Here's a look at a clip for "Manifest" season 4.