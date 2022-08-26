The 'Secret Weapon' Of The Spider-Verse Movies, According To Director Peter Ramsey

If you've ever wondered why so many superhero movies suddenly seem obsessed with the concept of multiverses these days, from "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" to the upcoming time-travel hijinks of "The Flash," you can thank "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Although undeniably a staple of countless comic book storylines in decades past, both Marvel and DC included, it took until the breakthrough success of the animated film and its cavalcade of Spidey-themed characters for everyone to sit up and realize how much potential this mode of storytelling contains.

Few know that better than "Spider-Verse" co-director Peter Ramsey, who (along with Bob Persichetti and Rodney Rothman) helped turn the impossibly complicated and ambitious film into a runaway success — one that almost certainly played a significant role in essentially turning the same concept into live-action with "Spider-Man: No Way Home." /Film's Rafael Motamayor recently had the opportunity to speak with the director in this wide-ranging interview, timed for the release of Ramsey's new Netflix series "Lost Ollie."

In their conversation, the filmmaker addressed the multiversal madness that has sprung up in the wake of "Spider-Verse" and how that might affect ongoing development of the sequel, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." His answer is as revealing as it is refreshingly simple.