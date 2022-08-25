Confess, Fletch Trailer: Jon Hamm Takes Over The Troublesome Reporter Role From Chevy Chase

It's been a long time since we've seen Irwin M. "Fletch" Fletcher. After debuting in a self-titled novel by Gregory Mcdonald, which was then turned into a feature film starring Chevy Chase, the charming but troublesome reporter known as Fletch, who frequently found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time, was at the center of nearly a dozen follow-up novels and a feature film sequel. Since then, Kevin Smith had tried for a long time to get a "Fletch" reboot off the ground with no success. But today, Fletch is on his way toward a comeback with "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm taking the titular role in a new mystery full of murder, mishaps, and misunderstandings.

"Confess, Fletch" is based on the 1976 novel of the same name, and it finds the titular journalist accused of murder while trying to track down a stolen piece of expensive art. Of course, Fletch gets caught up in even more trouble and danger as he tries to find the culprits of both crimes, making for a series of amusing missteps, especially with the law. Watch the first trailer for "Confess, Fletch" below to see what we're dealing with here.