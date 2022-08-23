The Boys Season 4 May Feature A Connection To A Real-Life CIA Controversy

If you want to research this part of the history of the Central Intelligence Agency, or CIA, then prepare to find yourself tumbling down a rabbit hole. However, we'll do our best to keep things as simple as possible.

The term "dirty tricks" can often be attributed to less-than-ideal tactics used by the CIA to ensure the outcomes the organization wanted. This term and its affiliation with the CIA can be traced back to World War II, when the CIA was known as the Office of Strategic Services. During the days of the OSS, a small group of scientists headed up by Stanley Lovell were tasked with inventing numerous different weapons, big and small, that could help incapacitate Axis forces in any way. According to The Atlantic, these dirty tricks included "shoes and buttons and batteries with secret cavities to conceal documents" and "a vial of caustic liquid" that "would evaporate, turning into mustard gas and frying...corneas" within 20 minutes of dispensing.

However, perhaps the most infamous experiment conducted by the OSS centered around whether they could extract critical information through drugs. According to the Science History Institute, the OSS tested a combination of an odorless extract called TD and marijuana to see if they could create "a truth drug to interrogate prisoners of war." While these experiments would prove unsuccessful, they planted the seeds for one of the most controversial CIA experiments ever declassified.