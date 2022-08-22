Harry Styles Left Don't Worry, Darling's Crew In Tears After One Scene

When you look at everything that makes up "Don't Worry Darling," it's no wonder the tight-lipped psychological thriller is as highly anticipated as it is. The closest inspiration for "Don't Worry Darling" appears to be "The Stepford Wives," as the Victory community emulates a similar look and feel of '50s suburban Americana with a dirty secret beneath its facade.

Olivia Wilde is back behind the camera after her very successful directorial debut, "Booksmart," which is tonally a much different beast than what her new feature is lined up to be. There's also the matter of the internet's favorite marmalade-making star Florence Pugh, who is fresh off of "Midsommar" and "Black Widow."

The film also boasts an incredible cast with talents such as Chris Pine, Nick Kroll, KiKi Layne, Gemma Chan, and Wilde herself. But if the forces of Pugh and Wilde, coupled with the harrowing mystery at the film's center, weren't enough to draw in an audience, the inclusion of Harry Styles, whose last screen appearance was at the tail end of "Eternals," is likely going to pack his followers into those theaters like crazy.

Little is known about what's actually going on with his character, Jack. We know Styles is embodying the illusion of the perfect suburban husband to Pugh, but from the promotional material that we've seen, it's safe to say that there's something much more sinister going inside the experimental community of Victory. The trailers have shown both sides of the character, from romantic partner to a rage-induced enigma.

If the one scene that particularly blew everyone away on set is anything to go off of, the menace in Styles' performance is bound to make waves.