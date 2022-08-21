Rick And Morty Nemesis Mr. Nimbus Was A Tribute To Marvel's Namor (And David Bowie)

Loveness tweeted the night of the episode's premiere that it would feature, "A horny ocean Emperor." He was clearly referring to Mr. Nimbus, but that description applies to Namor as well. Initially one of Timely Comics' heroes during the Golden Age of the 1940s, Namor was revived in the 1960s by the rebranded Marvel comics. Now, he was a foe of the Fantastic Four, his goal being to woo Sue Storm away from Reed Richards. While he's become more of an anti-hero as time's gone on, he's never fallen out of love with "Susan."

Nimbus is more fish-like than Namor, with visible gills, and lacks the Sub-Mariner's winged ankles. Otherwise, though, his appearance is a dead-ringer for Namor, from the speedo to the trident. Nimbus also shares Namor's inflated self-importance and protectiveness of his ocean domain. However, Namor is often a more sullen, brooding character. That's where the David Bowie inspiration comes in; Nimbus' ostentatiousness and androgynous facial features are reminiscent of Ziggy Stardust.

Then there's his name; "Nimbus" is a Latin-word equivalent to a halo and is also an outdated term for a rain cloud. Quite a fitting for a water-themed demigod.

So, does Mr. Nimbus add anything to "Rick and Morty" beyond laughs? Season 5 is when we finally learn Rick's canonical backstory, with details coming in episode 8 "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," and the whole picture being revealed in the finale, "Rickmurai Jack." Nimbus, as an old-friend-turned-enemy of Rick, hints at this, especially when he name-drops Rick's late wife Diane.